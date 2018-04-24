

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) Tuesday reported a profit for its first-quarter, compared to a loss last year, primarily driven by higher operating income. Quarterly revenue increased 9 percent, driven primarily by the increased demand for new pharmaceutical products, while operating expenses declined 5 percent. The company raised its 2018 outlook.



Both adjusted earnings per share and revenue for the quarter beat analysts' expectations.



'We are in the early stages of a new growth era, driven by the strong uptake of our new products, ongoing margin expansion, and the momentum we are producing in our pipeline. Lilly remains poised to deliver more innovation for patients and increased value for stakeholders,' said David A. Ricks, Lilly's chairman and CEO.



Separately, Eli Lilly and Company announced results from a post-hoc subgroup analysis which demonstrated efficacy of galcanezumab in patients with episodic and chronic migraine who previously failed to respond to two or more preventive therapies. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is reviewing galcanezumab for the prevention of migraine in adults. A decision is expected in the third quarter of 2018.



In this subgroup analysis, patients treated with both doses of galcanezumab who previously failed two or more preventive therapies experienced a statistically significant reduction in the average number of monthly migraine headache days, and at least a 50 percent reduction in the number of migraine headache days, compared to patients treated with placebo.



Lilly also is evaluating galcanezumab for the treatment of cluster headache with Phase 3 trial results expected in the second quarter of 2018.



Meanwhile, the company said that tThe FDA Advisory Committee recommended the approval of baricitinib 2-mg, but not 4-mg, for the treatment of moderately-to-severely active rheumatoid arthritis.



The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Arthritis Advisory Committee recommended approval of the 2-mg dose of baricitinib, a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of moderately-to-severely active rheumatoid arthritis for adult patients who have had an inadequate response or intolerance to methotrexate. While the Advisory Committee unanimously supported the efficacy of the 4-mg dose of baricitinib, it did not recommend approval of the 4-mg dose of baricitinib for the proposed indication based on the adequacy of the safety and benefit-risk profiles.



Lilly has revised certain elements of its 2018 financial guidance on a reported and non-GAAP basis. Earnings per share estimates for 2018 are being increased to be in the range of $4.52 to $4.62 on a reported basis and $5.10 to $5.20 on a non-GAAP basis, to reflect company expectations of higher operating income and a lower effective tax rate. Previously, the company expected earnings per share to be $4.39 to $4.49 on a reported basis, and $4.81 to $4.91 on a non-GAAP basis. Analysts expect annual earnings of $4.88 per share.



The company now anticipates 2018 revenue between $23.7 billion and $24.2 billion, compared to the prior outlook of $23.0 billion to $23.5 billion. The increase from prior guidance was due to lower anticipated rebates and discounts in the U.S. as a result of lower expected Medicaid utilization and favorable payer mix for several products, as well as the impact of foreign exchange rates. Revenue growth is still expected to be driven by new products including Trulicity, Taltz, Basaglar, Jardiance, Verzenio, Cyramza, Olumiant and Lartruvo. Wall Street expects annual revenues of $23.36 billion.



The company reported that its net income for the first quarter of 2018 were $1.217 billion and $1.16 per share compared to a loss of $110.8 million and $0.10 per share in the first quarter of 2017. The increases in net income were primarily driven by higher operating income.



Operating income in the first quarter of 2018 was $1.374 billion, compared to a loss of $17.1 million in the first quarter of 2017 that was primarily driven by the in-process research and development charge associated with the acquisition of CoLucid Pharmaceuticals. Higher operating income in the first quarter of 2018 was also driven by higher gross margin, lower operating expenses, and lower asset impairment, restructuring and other special charges.



On a non-GAAP basis, net income increased 35 percent, to $1.406 billion, and earnings per share increased 37 percent, to $1.34, compared with $1.040 billion and $0.98, respectively, in the first quarter of 2017. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.13 per share for the first-quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Quarterly worldwide revenue was $5.70 billion, an increase of 9 percent from last year's $5.23 billion, driven by a 4 percent increase due to the favorable impact of foreign exchange rates, a 3 percent increase due to higher realized prices, and a 2 percent increase due to volume. Wall Street expected revenues of $5.49 billion for the quarter.



Revenue in the U.S. increased 8 percent, to $3.155 billion, due to increased volume for new pharmaceutical products, including Trulicity, Basaglar, Jardiance, Verzenio, and Taltz, as well as higher realized prices, primarily for Cialis, Humalog , Strattera, Basaglar, and companion animal products. The increase in revenue was partially offset by decreased volume due to loss of exclusivity for Strattera and Effient, as well as decreased demand for Cialis and food animal products.



Revenue outside the U.S. increased 11 percent, to $2.545 billion, largely due to the favorable impact of foreign exchange rates and increased volume for new pharmaceutical products, including Trulicity, Olumiant, Taltz, Jardiance, and Lartruvo. The increase in revenue was partially offset by lower realized prices for several pharmaceutical products, as well as decreased volume for Cialis.



LLY closed Monday's trading at $80.20. In Tuesday's pre-market trading, the company's shares are up $1.59 or 1.98 percent to $81.81.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX