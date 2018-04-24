

Acron Announces Annual General Meeting



Acron Board of Directors has resolved to convene its annual general meeting on 31 May 2018 at 9:30 am at Acron Cultural Centre (22a Lomonosov Street, Veliky Novgorod, Russian Federation).



The Board of Directors considered matters related to the annual general meeting preparation and approved its agenda as follows:



1. Approving Acron Annual Report for 2017 2. Approving Acron annual accounting (financial) statements for 2017 3. Distributing Acron profit and loss (including paying (declaring) dividends) for 2017 4. Electing Acron Board of Directors 5. Paying compensation and reimbursement to members of Acron Board of Directors 6. Approving Acron auditor 7. Electing Acron Internal Audit Team 8. Participating of Acron in joint commercial entities



The record date for the annual general meeting is 7 May 2018 (end of business day).



All the information to be provided to persons entitled to attend the shareholder meeting, including Board of Directors recommendations on dividend amount, will be made available on the corporate website and submitted to the central depositary not later than on 10 May 2018. It will also be available at the Company's offices.



Media contacts:



Sergey Dorofeev Anastasiya Gromova Tatiana Smirnova Public Relations Phone: +7 (495) 777-08-65 (ext. 5196)



Investor contacts: Ilya Popov Investor Relations Phone: +7 (495) 745-77-45 (ext. 5252)



Background Information



Acron Group is a leading vertically integrated mineral fertiliser producer in Russia and globally, with chemical production facilities in Veliky Novgorod (Acron) and the Smolensk region (Dorogobuzh). The Group owns and operates a phosphate mine in Murmansk region (North-Western Phosphorous Company, NWPC) and is implementing a potash development project in Perm Krai (Verkhnekamsk Potash Company, VPC). It has a wholly owned transportation and logistics infrastructure, including three Baltic port terminals and distribution networks in Russia and China. Acron's subsidiary, North Atlantic Potash Inc. (NAP), holds mining licenses for 13 parcels of the potassium salt deposit at Prairie Evaporite, Saskatchewan, Canada. Acron also holds a minority stake (19.8%) in Polish Grupa Azoty S.A., one of the largest chemical producers in Europe.



In 2017, the Group sold 7.3 million tonnes of various products to 65 countries, with Russia, Brazil, Europe and the United States as key markets.



In 2017, the Group posted consolidated IFRS revenue of RUB 94,342 million (USD 1,617 million) and net profit of RUB 14,260 million (USD 244 million). Acron's shares are on the Level 1 quotation list of the Moscow Exchange and its global depositary receipts are traded at the London Stock Exchange (ticker AKRN). Acron employs approximately 11,000 people.



For more information about Acron Group, please visit www.acron.ru/en.



