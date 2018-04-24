

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) today announced that Amazon Key, the service that already enables in-home delivery and keyless guest access, now gives customers an option to receive deliveries inside their vehicle.



The company noted that with Amazon Key In-Car, Prime members with compatible vehicles can now have packages delivered inside their cars when parked in a publicly accessible area, typically at their home or workplace.



In-car delivery is available at no extra cost for Prime members and is available today in 37 cities and surrounding areas across the U.S., with more cities rolling out over time.



Delivery is available on tens of millions of items sold on Amazon.com and works with Same Day, Two-Day and Standard Shipping, according to the company.



To get started, customers download the Amazon Key App and then link their Amazon account with their connected car service account. Once setup is complete and the delivery location has been registered, customers can shop on Amazon.com and select the 'In-Car' delivery option at checkout.



In-car delivery is available to customers with a compatible 2015 or newer Chevrolet, Buick, GMC or Cadillac vehicle with an active OnStar account, and customers with a 2015 or newer Volvo vehicle with an active Volvo On Call account. Support for even more vehicle makes and models will be added over time, the company said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX