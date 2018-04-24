The "Poland: Milk and Cream Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report presents a comprehensive overview of the milk and cream market in Poland and a forecast for its development in the next five years. It provides a detailed analysis of the market, its dynamics, structure, characteristics, main players, growth and demand drivers, etc.

The purpose of the report is to describe the state of the milk and cream market in Poland, to present actual and retrospective information about the volumes, dynamics, structure and characteristics of production, imports, exports and consumption and to build a forecast for the market in the medium term. In addition, the report presents an elaborate analysis of the main market participants, the price fluctuations, growth and demand drivers of the market and all other factors, influencing its development.

Report Coverage

Analysis and forecast for the economy of Poland;

Analysis and forecast for development of the market volume (market size), value and dynamics;

Market structure (by origin, by types of products, etc.);

Volume, dynamics and analysis of domestic production (past, current and future);

Analysis of price levels (wholesale, retail, distributors, etc.) and their dynamics (past, current and future);

Volume, dynamics and analysis of imports (past, current and future);

Volume, dynamics and analysis of exports (past, current and future);

Volume, dynamics and analysis of consumption (past, current and future);

Characteristics of the main market participants (manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, retailers, importers, exporters, Governmental structures, etc.) and the competitive landscape;

Value chain analysis;

Analysis of the factors, influencing the development of the market (market growth drivers, restraints, recent state programs, etc.);

Analysis and forecast of the trends and levels of supply and demand on the market;

Forecast for development of the market in the medium term (including three possible scenarios for development).

