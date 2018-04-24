New Review of Flash Continuous Glucose Monitoring and its IMPACT to REPLACE Blood Glucose Monitoring in the Management of Type 1 and Type 2 Diabetes - touchENDOCRINOLOGY

LONDON, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Published recently in US Endocrinology, the peer-reviewed journal from touchENDOCRINOLOGY, Stephen M Twigg et al discuss established methods of self-monitoring of glucose levels include capillary self-monitoring of blood glucose (SMBG) and interstitial continuous glucose monitoring (CGM). Flash CGM is a novel form of self-monitoring that provides on-demand continuous interstitial glucose profiles. The purpose of this article is to critically review the recent outcome data from randomized controlled trials that assessed the efficacy and safety of flash CGM to replace routine SMBG in diabetes management. Methods: Two recent six-month, prospective, multicenter, randomized controlled trials in type 1 (IMPACT; NCT02232698) and type 2 (REPLACE; NCT02082184) diabetes compared flash CGM with SMBG under otherwise usual care conditions. The trials did not use a prescribed treatment algorithm based on self-monitoring of glucose. Results: Both trials demonstrated that the time spent in hypoglycemia over a 24-hour period, as well as overnight, was markedly reduced by flash CGM without deterioration in glycated hemoglobin (A1C) levels. In IMPACT there was a 38% reduction in time in hypoglycemia with flash CGM versus SMBG, and in REPLACE there was a 43% reduction in time in hypoglycemia with flash CGM compared with SMBG. Moreover, patient satisfaction improved with flash CGM, usage adherence rates were high, and flash CGM was well tolerated. Conclusions: The findings from these trials suggest that improved care outcomes can be achieved when flash CGM is integrated into current established clinical care paradigms. Flash CGM provides important advantages over SMBG that are likely to be applicable to real-world care of individuals with differing forms of diabetes requiring intensive insulin treatment.

