Trade publishers energía hoy and pv magazine group have partnered to launch a new website - www.pv-magazine-mexico.com - and weekly newsletter to cover the fast growing Mexican solar PV market.Both pv magazine and energía hoy are excited by the potential solar PV offers to Mexico: it receives twice as much solar radiation as Germany, where the daily average is 5.5 kWh/m2. And with its ongoing historic energy sector reform, it is building an open and dependable framework for both Mexican and foreign players to participate in this market. Indeed, the possibilities are vast: at the end of June 2017, ...

