VTB Capital and Alliance Oil Company
are pleased to invite the investment community to join the call
ALLIANCE OIL COMPANY CONSOLIDATED IFRS RESULTS
FOR 12 MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017
The call will be hosted by:
OLGA KHUDOKORMOVA, VP Legal and Corporate Finance
DMITRY PAPYRIN, Head of Corporate Finance
Wednesday, April 25th, 2018
12.30 Moscow 10.30 London
Please dial-in 10-15 minutes prior to the scheduled time
The call, including Q&A's, will last approximately 1 hour
Company's presentation will be available on Wednesday, April 25th, 2018, 10:00am MSK
after the release of the results at http://www.allianceoilco.com/
Participant dial-in numbers:
|
English Call ID 6077559
|
Russian Call ID 4886115
|
(presentation and Q&A session)
|
(simultaneous translation, no questions allowed)
|
Participant dial-in numbers:
|UK (Standard International):
|+44 (0) 1452 555 566
|Russia:
|+7 (499) 677 1036
|Austria:
|019286568
|Finland:
|0923195187
|France:
|0176742428
|Germany:
|06922224918
|Sweden:
|0850336434
|Switzerland:
|0565800007
|USA:
|16315107498
|Hong Kong (Free Call):
|800968777
|Singapore (Free Call):
|8001203988
|Taiwan (Free Call):
|00801126902
|
Encore Replay will be available until 9th May 2018
|Encore Replay International dial-in number:
|+44 (0) 1452 55 0000
|Encore Replay USA dial-in number:
|+1 (866) 247 4222
|Encore Replay Russia dial-in number:
|+7 (499) 677 1064
|
English Replay ID: 6077559
|
Russian Replay ID 4886115
|
For additional information please contact Alliance Oil Company IR Department: +7 (495) 223 8699
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180424005932/en/
Contacts:
Alliance Oil
Dmitry Zhdanovich
Head of IR
?el +7 495 223 86 99 (# 75-08)
E-mail: Dmitry.Zhdanovich@ipc-oil.ru