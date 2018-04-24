New Henry Set to Help Millions Suffering this Allergy-season

CHARD, England, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

A new addition to the nation's most reliable vacuum brand, the U.K manufacturer Numatic International has announced plans to launch Henry Allergy later this year.

With peak allergy-season just around the corner, allergy-sufferers across the U.K are bracing themselves for the arrival of sneezes, sniffles and scratches. For others, allergies are part of life all year round, even in the comfort of their own home.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/681467/Numatic_International_Henry_Allergy.jpg )



Many suffer scratchy eyes, itchy skin, sneezes and runny noses without realising they are caused by common household allergens. Up to one in three have a dust-related allergy, triggered by tiny allergens, like pollen, pet dander and dust mites, found hiding all around the home. Virtually invisible, these uninvited guests easily escape even the most powerful of household vacuums, triggering asthma, hay fever and pet allergies.

Engineered with an innovative, market-leading filtration system, and built into the familiar Henry design, the new Henry Allergy is to be introduced later in the year with the aim of creating a cleaner and allergy-free home. Equipped with an advanced three-tier filtration system, Henry Allergy is scientifically proven to reduce allergens around the home, trapping 99.97% of particles up to 800 times smaller in width than a human hair. Unlike most bagless vacuums, the triple-layer filtration bags and innovative self-seal tab eliminates dust and other mess.

Proudly designed, developed and manufactured in Great Britain, Henry is independently rated as the U.K's most reliable vacuum brand. The Henry brand continues to thrive, creating employment for a growing team of a thousand, and exporting worldwide. With more than 10 million made, and most still in use, Henry continues to be the nation's favourite vacuum cleaner.

5 Quick Tips to allergy-proof your home

Dust, vacuum and mop those tricky spots, like behind the sofa, beneath the radiator and above the wardrobe. Just because we can't reach them, doesn't mean they're out of reach of allergens. They may be part of the family, but try to keep pets out of the bedroom and off the furniture. Not only do they carry their own allergens, they also bring in pollen from outdoors. Don't let wardrobes turn into floordrobes. Piles of clothes are the perfect place for dust to gather. Dust mites love beds too. Keep them at bay by vacuuming the mattress and changing your sheets frequently. A shower a day washes allergens away. Shower and change clothing at the end of the day to avoid carrying allergens around.

myhenry.co.uk