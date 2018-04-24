The share capital of the following share will be reduced at Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 26 April 2018 due to the cancellation of treasury shares.



ISIN: DK0060534915 ------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Novo Nordisk B ------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 1,962,564,000 shares (DKK 392,512,800) ------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 50,000,000 shares (DKK 10,000,000) ------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 1,912,564,000 shares (DKK 382,512,800) ------------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.20 ------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: NOVO B ------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 1158 -------------------------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66



