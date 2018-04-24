New Age Beverages Corporation: NBEV Announces Expansion of its Healthy Beverage Portfolio Across the US with >80,000 New Distribution Points in >30,000 Stores Contributing >$20 Million in Annual Revenue

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2018 / NEW AGE BEVERAGES CORPORATION (NASDAQ: NBEV), the Colorado-based organic and natural healthy functional beverage company dedicated to making a difference for consumers with better-for-you alternatives, today announced the distribution expansion of its full portfolio of beverages rolling out across 83,996 points of distribution in 30,060 stores nationally in the 2nd quarter alone. The distribution is expected to conservatively contribute more than $20 million annually based on current blended sales per point of distribution of the different brands in New Age's portfolio.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS:

100% of the new distribution is expected to be completely rolled out and on retailer shelves by the end of June contributing almost $2 million in incremental revenue per month

More than 50% of the new placements coming from newly developed products within New Age's core brands, revitalizing existing brands and bringing new news to the category

Over the past six months, New Age has developed a portfolio of better-for-you beverages to capitalize on the global consumer trends of health and wellness, and the major retailer needs to diversify from traditional processed food, soft drinks and other beverages. New Age's one-stop-shop strategy has facilitated the gain of significant distribution already, and now incremental new distribution fully rolling out across the new outlets by the end of June.

More than fifty percent of the new distribution has been gained across the Company's new products that were developed late last year following the acquisition of the brand platforms and integration into New Age. Given the grocery and convenience retail cycle in the US, those products are being reset on retailer shelves now and throughout the remainder of the 2nd quarter. The New Age Beverages portfolio rolling out includes:





Brand # of Stores # of Points of Distribution (New) Marley yerba Mate 2,569 9,515 Marley Mellow Mood Relaxation 1,235 5,166 (New) Marley Cold Brew Coffee 1,973 3,587 Marley One Drop Coffee 1,739 2,630 Coco-Libre 4,372 5,573 (New) Coco-Libre Sparkling 1,919 6,897 (New) Búcha Live Kombucha 6,850 19,123 XingTea 6,350 27,234 (New) Aspen Pure Probiotic Water 1,835 1,835 (New) PediaAde 1,218 2,436 Total 30,060 83,996

Importantly, the new distribution is only in traditional convenience, grocery, and pharmacy retail and does not include New Age's development of foodservice and alternative channels with new partners Dot Foods, Simple Again, and the Unified Strategies Group.

Michael Cunningham, Senior Vice President of Sales of New Age Beverages commented, "Retail distribution in the US takes time to gain, but New Age's portfolio of new products are now rolling out and bringing a lot of excitement to the category. Traditional grocery and convenience retailers are in need of new sources growth with higher margin, on-trend products and New Age is filling that void with our full portfolio of healthy beverages. With our rate of sales across each brand within the portfolio, the new distribution is expected to conservatively add $20 million to our annual revenue from June going forward, and we don't expect to stop there. We know we have major potential for further national retail, alternative channel and foodservice expansion, and expect to continue to add further incremental national distribution throughout the remainder of 2018."

About New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV )

New Age Beverages Corporation is a Colorado-based healthy functional beverage company that was created in 2016 and 2017 with the combination of Búcha Live Kombucha®, XingTea®, Coco-Libre®, and Marley®, to create a one-stop-shop solution for retailers and distributors providing healthier beverages in the disruptive growth segments of the $870 Billion-dollar non-alcoholic beverage industry. In that period, New Age has become the 54th largest beverage company, one of the largest healthy beverage companies, and the fastest growing in the world. New Age competes Ready to Drink (RTD) Tea, RTD Coffee, Kombucha, Energy Drinks, Relaxation Drinks, Coconut Waters, Functional Waters, and Rehydration Beverages with the brands Búcha® Live Kombucha, XingTea®, XingEnergy®, Marley One Drop®, Marley Mellow Mood®, Marley Mate™, Marley Cold Brew™, Coco-Libre®, PediaAde™, and Aspen Pure® PH and Aspen Pure® Probiotic Water. The Company's brands are sold across all 50 states within the US and in more than 10 countries internationally across all channels via direct and store door distribution systems. The company operates the websites www.newagebev.com, www.newagehealth.us, www.mybucha.com, www.xingtea.com, www.aspenpure.com, www.drinkmarley.com, www.cocolibre.com, and https://shop.newagebev.com.

New Age has exclusively partnered with the world's 5th largest water charity, WATERisLIFE, to end the world water crisis with the most innovative technologies available. Donate at WATERisLIFE.com to help us EnditToday.

Safe Harbor Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are any statement reflecting management's current expectations regarding future results of operations, economic performance, financial condition and achievements of the Company including statements regarding New Age Beverage's expectation to see continued growth. The forward-looking statements are based on the assumption that operating performance and results will continue in line with historical results. Management believes these assumptions to be reasonable but there is no assurance that they will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. New Age Beverages competes in a rapidly growing and transforming industry, and other factors disclosed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission might affect the Company's operations. Unless required by applicable law, NBEV undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: New Age Beverages Corporation