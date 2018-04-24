Consilio, a global leader in eDiscovery, document reviewrisk management and legal consulting services, announced today that it has added the Frankfurt, Germany office to the scope of its existing ISO 27001:2013 certification for information security management. With the deadline for General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliance on May 25, 2018, Consilio's Frankfurt data center now offers the highest level of international data protection and privacy for organizations that need data processing or hosting in the EU.

The ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification specifies the requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining and continuously improving information security management systems. Additionally, the certification includes requirements for the assessment and treatment of information security risks tailored to the needs of the organization.

Consilio's first German branch office was opened in Munich in 2007. Since then, Consilio has established itself as one of the largest end to end eDiscovery providers, combining comprehensive eDiscovery, document review and legal consulting services.

"Consilio takes information security very seriously, and this certification underscores our unwavering resolve to protect our clients' data," said Jon Fowler, chief information security officer of Consilio. "As we continue to make strategic acquisitions and grow globally, it is vital that we maintain a high standard of data security for our customers. Consilio remains fully committed to ensuring the security and integrity of our clients' data, and we will continue to ensure that our company adheres to internationally-recognized security standards like ISO 27001."

"Especially as the EU prepares for the roll out of the GDPR, Consilio has taken proactive steps to ensure we are compliant with the European Commission's rules to strengthen and unify data protection for individuals within the EU, as well as the exportation of data from the EU," said Michael Becker, managing director at Consilio with responsibility for Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

By adding the Frankfurt office to its existing ISO-certification, Consilio continues to demonstrate its global commitment to data protection.

About Consilio

Consilio is a global leader in eDiscovery, document review and legal consulting services. Consilio supports multinational law firms and corporations using innovative software, cost-effective managed services and deep legal and regulatory industry expertise. The company has extensive experience in litigation, HSR second requests, internal and regulatory investigations, eDiscovery, information governance and compliance, law department management, document review, contracts management and legal analytics. ISO 27001:2013 certified, the company operates offices and data centers across Europe, Asia and North America. For more information, please visit www.consilio.com.

