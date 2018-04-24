Saudi Arabia eSport Federation (SAFEIS) and Global eSport Resources (GER) Real-Time Stream First Ever Saudi FIFA 18 eSport Tournament April 24-26

KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY, Saudi Arabia, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Saudi Arabian Federation for Electronic and Intellectual Sports (SAFEIS) and Global eSport Resources (GER) today announced a live streaming event to showcase the upcoming first ever qualifying Saudi Arabian FIFA 18 eSport tourney to be held in KAEC, April 24-26. Utilizing state of the art technology provided by Phenix, GER will provide split screen narrated live streaming on its website www.GER.FYI and on the SAFEIS website www.safeis.sa. 64 FIFA gamers will compete in a cross console competition with 32 competitors using Play Station consoles and 32 using Xbox consoles. One Playstation finalist and one Xbox finalist will both go to the FIFA 18 World Cup Finals and these two finalists will compete in a cross-console match to win the Grand Prize and the General Sports Authority (GSA) Cup presented by GSA and SAFEIS. Participants will be using the Official Federation gaming controller from Tournament Sponsor Scuf Gaming.

"Making this competition immediately available to viewers worldwide in crystal clear quality on split screens without any time lags or distortions is a reflection of our commitment to advancing the state of Saudi electronic gaming," said Prince Faisal Bin Bandar Bin Sultan Al Saud, President of SAFEIS. "We are grateful to GER for partnership and expertise to make this stream available so quickly with such quality."

"Using the state of the art streaming services of Phenix, provider of global, end-to-end real-time video solutions allowing for high-quality, synchronous viewing at broadcast scale with less than a half-second of latency, has enabled our rapid response to meet the demands of eSport enthusiasts worldwide as well as those of our partner SAFEIS", said Tom Smith General manager of GER. "Given the historic nature of this first ever FIFA 18 eSport tournament in Saudi Arabia, an extension of the Crown Prince's Saudi 2030 Vision, only the world's best technology would have been acceptable."

ABOUT SAUDI FEDERATION OF ELECTRONIC AND INTELLECTUAL GAMING (SAFEIS)

Headed by HRH Prince Faisal Bin Bandar Bin Sultan Al Saud as President, the Saudi Arabian Federation of Electronic and Intellectual Sports (SAFEIS), is creating a world class, first of its kind, public/private eSports federation, culture and infrastructure. www.safeis.sa

ABOUT GLOBAL eSport RESOURCES (GER)

GER provides global eSport strategy, planning and execution. Founded to service the needs of the burgeoning worldwide eSport industry the Company is built on the experience and expertise of its principals. Its team has broad experience in consumer product and entertainment industries, specific eSport industry knowledge and extensive international experience. www.globalesportresources.com

ABOUT SCUF GAMING

Scuf Gaming, global leader and innovator in eSports and winner of eSports Industry Awards "Best Hardware Award" for 2016, provides tactical gear for elite gamers where over 90% of the top professional gamers in the world use SCUF. Selling high-performance customized gaming controllers and accessories for PC and console, SCUF offers a number of functional and design features custom built to increase hand use and improve gameplay. Built to specification, SCUF controllers cater for competitive and casual gamers who recognize that one size does not fit all. Scuf Gaming is the official controller partner of major gaming leagues, including CWL, MLG, ESL, UMG, Gfinity and EGL. With operations and production in North America and Europe, Scuf Gaming also provides a variety of accessories and apparel specifically designed for elite gamers. www.scufgaming.com

ABOUT PHENIX

Phenix delivers global, end-to-end real-time video solutions by leveraging a technology built from the ground-up to provide high-quality, synchronous viewing at broadcast scale with less than a half-second of latency. Phenix's proprietary platform is built for industries where lag time isn't an option, including: sports, social media, news, webinars, gaming, auctions, and more. With Phenix, all users at various endpoints and locations are seeing the same thing at the same time. Headquartered in Chicago, Phenix is redefining what it means to stream in real-time, abiding by the mantra, "if it's live, it's too late."

