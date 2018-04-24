US Executive MBA Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 5.2% During the Period 2017-2022: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The US was the first to offer the Executive MBA program for professionals seeking to advance in their careers to upper management and executive positions. The first Executive MBA program was created at the University of Chicago's Booth School of Business in 1943. Many employers at that time saw it as an opportunity to develop the skills of managers while maintaining their involvement in the organization. Since then, the number of executive MBA programs has increased in the US with many programs offering joint degree programs and partnerships with business schools in Europe and Asia.

US Executive MBA market is at late growth stage with approximately 181 business schools offering EMBA program in the country. The domestic students dominated the type of enrollees in the EMBA program in the US in SY'2018 due to high local population in the country looking to enhance their skill sets, coupled with the rising awareness regarding the benefits of the EMBA program among employees and employers in US.

"Four in ten US colleges experienced a decline in international applicants in the fall of 2017 term due to the change in visa policies."

The largest ethnic groups in the US as of 2017 include Germans (17.1%), African American (14.6%), English, Scottish, and/or Scotch Irish (12.6%), Irish (11.6%), Mexican (10.9%), American native English speaking (6.7%), Italian (5.9%), Polish (3.0%), French (2.9%) and Native American, First Nations, or Alaskan Native (1.6%). These ethnic groups have attributed to the enrollees in the EMBA program.

The highest number of enrollments in EMBA program in US was found to be from IT and healthcare industry. Increase in number of jobs in digital health, insurance, finance, Pharma biotech, venture capital, medical devices and entrepreneurship has aided the enrollment growth. The US Bureau of Labor and Statistics reported that healthcare management jobs are expected to grow 23% each year. Another industry is computer systems design (and related services) which is ranked as one of the 10 fastest-growing industries in US, having posted, on average, 18% growth for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2017. Bureau of Labor Statistics, US projects employment in the construction business to be the fastest compared to any industry in the 2018 and 2019.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "US Executive MBA Market Outlook to 2022 -ByStructured and Customized and by EMBA and GEMBAPrograms" believe that hybrid pedagogy style (virtual classes + traditional classroom session), content authoring tools to monitor results and content for executive MBA, interactive and case study based curriculum will aid the enrollment for EMBA market.

Strategic Alliance with Other Institutions for exchange programs and Corporate and marketing initiatives by the colleges will also have a positive impact on the market.

The decrease in corporate sponsorships will lead to more students self funding their EMBA program and negotiating for scholarships in the near future.

Key Topics Covered in the Report:

US Executive MBA Market Overview and Market Size, 2014-2017

US Executive MBA Market Segmentation, SY'2018 By Structured and Customized Programs, SY'2018 By Funding of Program (Self Funding, Partial Funding and Full Sponsorship), SY'2018 By Duration of the Course (12-16 Months, 17-21 Months and More than 21 Months), SY'2018 By Domestic and International Students, SY'2018 By EMBA and GEMBA, SY'2018

Strategies Adopted by Colleges in US Executive MBA Market

Target Profile of the US Executive MBA Market Average Age in Program (34-39 Years, 28-33 Years and Above 39 Years) and Work Experience (11-14 Years, More than 14 Years and 6-10 Years), 2018

Work Experience in Program (11-14 Years, More than 14 Years and 6-10 Years), SY'2018 Gender (Male and Female), SY'2018 Industries Represented by Students in the Last Profile (IT, Healthcare, Financial services, manufacturing, Construction, Consulting and Others), 2018

Application Trends Survey

Global Synopsis of Executive MBA Programs

Comparison of Top Five Executive MBA Programs

Trends and Development for US Executive MBA Market

Government Initiatives for the US Executive MBA Market

Decision Making Parameters for the Students While Opting for EMBA

SWOT Analysis of the US Executive MBA Market

Competitive Scenario for US Executive MBA Market Share of Major Players in the US Executive MBA Market, SY'2018

Company Profiles Columbia Business School University of Chicago Booth School Of Business The Wharton School Cornell SC Johnson School of Business UC Berkeley Haas School of Business NYU Stern School of Business University of Virginia ( Darden School of Business) Yale School of Management UCLA Anderson School of Business MIT Sloan School of Business Stephen M. Ross School of Business Kellogg School of Management

Future Outlook and Projections for US Executive MBA Market, 2018-2022 By Revenue By Funding of Program (Self Funding, Partial Funding and Full Sponsorship), 2022 By Structured and Customized Programs By Domestic and International Students Future Trends in the US Executive MBA Market

Analyst Recommendations for the US Executive MBA Market

