AAOI Stock: Has Found Its FootingThe elevated levels of volatility that were responsible for creating the wild market swings that characterized the first quarter have begun to subside, which means that this manic trading environment is coming to an end and cooler heads are once again likely to prevail. Subsiding levels of volatility can suggest that the markets are setting up to make another attempt toward further gains.Throughout this market turmoil, I have continued to look for stocks that are geared toward higher stock prices, because I continue to believe that the predominant market trend is still tilted toward higher values.I am returning to focus on Applied.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...