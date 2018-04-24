The share capital of the following share will be reduced at Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 26 April 2018.



ISIN: DK0010311471 ---------------------------------------------------------- Name: Sydbank ---------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 70,361,174 shares (DKK 703,611,740) ---------------------------------------------------------- Change: 2,690,220 shares (DKK 26,902,200) ---------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 67,670,954 shares (DKK 676,709,540) ---------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 10 ---------------------------------------------------------- Short name: SYDB ---------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 3366 ----------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66



