Bemax Inc. Announces Third Quarter Results

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2018 / Bemax Inc. (OTC PINK: BMXC), a growing global distributor of Disposable Baby Diapers, announced its financial results for the three months ended February 28, 2018 and outlined business outlook for full year 2018.

"Our third quarter financial results highlight the progress we are making across our business and demonstrate further success with both new and existing customers," said Taiwo Aimasiko, Bemax president and CEO. "We are now positioned to deliver higher 2018 annual revenue based on ongoing expansion of our distribution network and continue increase in demand for our private label brands. This positions us well to accelerate our growth in 2018 as we introduce new and complimentary private label products."

Recent Business Highlights

Secured new purchase order totaling $620,000, and completing negotiations on new purchase orders from existing and prospective customers.

Extending sales network to the Indian market.

Completing the process of introducing new complementary private label products.

Q3 2017 Results

Operating expenses totaled $5,001 and $0 for the three months ended February 28, 2018 and 2017, respectively. The increase can be attributed to the recognition of expense for stock for services issued.

Revenue for the three months ended February 28, 2018 and 2017 was $102,090 and $24,960, respectively, an increase of $77,130, or 309%, in the current period. The increase is due to sales recorded in January 2018.

General and administrative expense was $46,786 and $68,858 for the three months ended February 28, 2018 and 2017, respectively, a decrease of $22,072, or 32.1%, in the current period. The decrease in 2018 can be attributed to decreased operational costs.

Professional fees were $2,925 and $9,200 for the three months ended February 28, 2018 and 2017, respectively, a decrease of $6,275, or 68.2%, in 2018. The decrease in 2018, as compared to 2017, can be largely attributed to decreased audit and accounting fees related to required SEC quarterly filings.

Business Outlook - Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018

The following statements are based on Bemax's current expectations for the fiscal year 2017 and full year 2018. These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially.

Extend sales and distribution channel to new distributors.

Negotiating viable and non-dilutive financing to accelerate paying down existing convertible notes and meeting sales and marketing goals.

Introduce complementary products associated with disposable baby diaper such as baby wipes, sanitary pads

Negotiate new and better competitive pricing with Bemax private label distributors to meet sales objective.

About Bemax Inc.

Bemax Inc. distributes private label Disposable Baby diapers to local distributors in London, South, East and West Africa and other emerging markets. We also source from manufacturers from Asia and distribute to other growing markets. Bemax focuses on an extensive and far-reaching global network among wholesalers, large discounting retailers and supermarkets as well as entry into the ecommerce arena to reach households directly through subscription orders. We focus to supply our clients with disposable baby diapers from manufacturers in North America where quality is superior. Please visit the company website at www.bemaxinc.com.

