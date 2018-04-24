

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Conference Board's Consumer Confidence data for April will be published at 10.00 am ET Tuesday. The consensus is for 126.1, while the index was 127.7 last month.



Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the greenback held steady against the franc, it fell against the euro and the pound. Against the yen, it advanced.



The greenback was worth 109.11 against the yen, 0.9788 against the franc, 1.2228 against the euro and 1.3978 against the pound as of 9:55 am ET.



