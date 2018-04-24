(WebFG News) - Oil giant Shell has agreed to sell its downstream business in Argentina for $950m in cash to Raizen, which is a joint venture it set up with Cosan in 2011. The sale includes the Buenos Aires refinery, around 645 retail stations, liquefied petroleum gas, marine fuels, aviation fuels, bitumen, chemicals and lubricants businesses, as well as supply and distribution activities in the country. Once the deal closes, the businesses acquired by Raízen will continue their relationships ...

