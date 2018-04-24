(WebFG News) - An influential parliamentary committee has demanded more than just a simple explanation from TSB over the IT meltdown that caused a breach of highly sensitive data at the start of the week. TSB, which is owned by Spanish bank Sabadell, upgraded its online system from Friday 20 April to Sunday 22 April but customers found on Monday that they were still unable to access certain online banking services and that they could see other accounts' banking details and not their own. ...

