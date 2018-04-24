(WebFG News) - Alternative capital solutions provider Duke Royalty has entered into a royalty financing agreement of up to £7.5m, with £6.5m drawn down immediately, with Brownhills Investments. The AIM-traded firm said Brownhills is the holding company for a UK-based group, which represents "one of the UK's leading" independent glass merchants and processors, established in the 1970s, Brownhills Glass. It said that, as Duke's fourth European royalty partner, the deal broadened its revenue base ...

