(WebFG News) - US house price growth unexpectedly accelerated in February, according to the S&P/Case-Shiller National Home Price Index. The 20-city index was 6.8% higher year-over-year, up from 6.4% in January and beating expectations for a slowdown to 6.3% growth. Meanwhile, the national Home Price NSA index covering all nine US census divisions was 6.3% higher on the year in February compared with a 6.1% increase the month before. Seattle, Las Vegas and San Francisco continued to report the ...

