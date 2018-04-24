(WebFG News) - Caterpillar upped its 2018 profit outlook on Tuesday after the heavy-duty equipment behemoth beat the Street with its first-quarter earnings amid continued strong global demand for its equipment. The ?Illinois-based company reported net profits of $2.74 per share that were well above the $2.04 forecast by Wall Street analysts. Full-year earnings guidance was lifted to a range of $9.75-10.75 per share, versus the $7.75-8.75 it had projected earlier. Caterpillar's outlook includes ...

