Huawei Empowers Digital Industrial Transformation with Innovative New ICT Solutions Released at HANNOVER MESSE 2018

HANNOVER, Germany, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- At HANNOVER MESSE 2018, Huawei is showcasing its innovative solutions and best practices for digital industrial transformation under the theme of "Leading New ICT, Connecting Bits & Gears". Focusing on connectivity, Huawei and industry partners are jointly showcasing products and solutions based on new Information and Communications Technology (ICT) such as the Internet of Things (IoT), cloud computing, eLTE, and 5G, and demonstrating how they can be applied in a wide range of digital industrial scenarios such as Internet of Vehicles, Internet of Elevators and Escalators, connected factories, smart logistics, and predictive maintenance. Huawei is also announcing new collaborations with leading industry partners including Groupe PSA, Telefónica, Munich Airport, Alliance of Industrial Internet (AII), Avnu Alliance, and Schneider Electric.

The lead theme of Hannover MESSE 2018 is "Integrated Industry - Connect & Collaborate". The deep convergence of new ICT and manufacturing systems in the Industry 4.0 age has led to a sweeping industrial revolution in the global manufacturing industry. Large-scale customization, global collaborative design, smart factories, predictive maintenance, and connected cars are redefining the whole value chain and fueling new production methods, industry structures, business models, and economic growth.

Exhibiting a Comprehensive Array of New Solutions to Accelerate Industrial Digitalization

Zhang Lin, president of Huawei West European Enterprise Business, said: "With increasingly deeper integration of various industries, industrial transformation demands higher digitization than ever before. As an industry-leading ICT solutions provider, Huawei fully harnesses cutting-edge technologies such as the IoT, cloud computing, advanced wireless technologies (5G), and agile networking. We have also established open and innovative OpenLab platforms which enable us to team up with ecosystem partners to accelerate digital industrial transformation toward greater efficiency and a higher level of intelligence."

At HANNOVER MESSE 2018, Huawei is showcasing new innovations in collaboration with many customers and partners such as Groupe PSA, Schindler, Intel, Beckhoff, Harting, Software AG, SAP, Telefónica, Q-loud, KUKA, SDI, and T-Systems. These innovations include connective technologies, new solutions, and best practices to advance smart manufacturing. The collaborative achievements on display include: DS 7 Crossback, the first vehicle to use Groupe PSA's Connected Vehicle Modular Platform (CVMP) and is equipped with Huawei's OceanConnect IoT platform and Cloud services supported by Huawei; a multi-scenario "Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) + OPC Unified Architecture (OPC UA)" smart manufacturing testbed jointly developed by Huawei and several prestigious industry organizations; connected factories and smart logistics exhibited by Huawei with KUKA, Hikvision and others; Joint demonstration with T-Systems: Product Lifecycle Management Cloud base on Open Telekom Cloud; a Connected Elevator solution demonstrated by Huawei and Schindler, a leading global manufacturer of elevators and escalators; and an industrial predictive maintenance solution showcased by Huawei with Harting, Software AG, and SDI. Through a wide variety of scenarios, Huawei is demonstrating the power of its connective technologies including 5G, NB-IoT, EC-IoT, Cloud Programmable Logic Controllers (PLCs), eLTE, Cloud Campus, and IoT platforms.

Launching Crucial Cooperation with Industry-leading Enterprises

Huawei-Groupe PSA's first connected vehicle debuted in Europe at Huawei's booth at HANNOVER MESSE 2018.

Huawei and Groupe PSA showcased a DS 7 CROSSBACK, the first connected vehicle resulting from their partnership covering all of the Group's connected vehicles, announced in November 2017. Using Huawei's OceanConnect IoT platform, Groupe PSA has built its Connected Vehicle Modular Platform (CVMP) for its connected vehicles, which is deployed globally using Cloud services supported by Huawei. DS 7 CROSSBACK, launched this month in China, is the first vehicle to benefit from the CVMP. Customers can access new services such as connected navigation, natural language voice recognition and a connected service portal via the vehicle's dashboard screen. The vehicle's maintenance status and the history of journeys and driving styles are also accessible from the customer's smartphone.

Huawei and Telefónica introduced NB-IoT Smart Meter PoC to accelerate the digital transformation of Munich Airport.

Huawei, Telefónica, and IoT provider Q-loud jointly launched a smart meter proof of concept (POC) based on NarrowBand Internet of Things (NB-IoT) for Munich Airport. The solution includes EnergyCam, a camera system developed by Q-loud, which can record meter readings of traditional roller meters, analyze images and recognize displayed meter readings through integrated software, and transfer the data in digital form through NB-IoT in the Telefónica network to Huawei's OceanConnect IoT platform. This solution enables the airport IT department to quickly access meter data for rapid analysis.

Huawei launched the TSN+OPC UA smart manufacturing testbed with several well-known industry organizations and companies to bridge the last mile of the industrial Internet.

Huawei launched a TSN+OPC UA smart manufacturing testbed in cooperation with international organizations such as AII, Avnu Alliance, Edge Computing Consortium (ECC), and Fraunhofer FOKUS, as well as world-renowned vendors such as Schneider Electric, HollySys, National Instruments Corporation (NI), B&R Automation, TTTech, and Spirent Communications. The testbed includes six industrial interconnection scenarios. TSN and OPC UA are key driving factors for new technologies such as predictive maintenance, data analytics, machine learning, and artificial intelligence (AI). They can help industrial companies improve efficiency by reducing downtime, improving overall device efficiency, and reducing total cost of ownership (TCO).

Huawei works with global partners to develop more efficient and smarter innovative digital industrial solutions for customers, making it possible to build new operational processes and infrastructural platforms for Industry 4.0. The solutions have helped more than 1,000 manufacturing companies worldwide enhance their production efficiency.

HANNOVER MESSE 2018 will be held from April 23-27 in the Hannover Exhibition Center, Germany.

