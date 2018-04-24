The IBM (NYSE:IBM) Board of Directors today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.57 per common share, payable June 9, 2018 to stockholders of record as of May 10, 2018. Today's dividend declaration represents an increase of $0.07, or five percent higher than the prior quarterly dividend of $1.50 per common share.

This is the 23rd year in a row that IBM has increased its quarterly cash dividend. IBM has paid consecutive quarterly dividends since 1916.

Ginni Rometty, IBM chairman, president and chief executive officer said, "IBM has tripled our quarterly dividend per share during the last decade. Our strong financial position allows IBM to invest aggressively in our high-value strategic businesses, in addition to returning money to our shareholders."

