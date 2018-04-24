Acorn Income Fund - Dividend Announcement
PR Newswire
London, April 24
ACORN INCOME FUND LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 34778)
24 April 2018
Acorn Income Fund Limited
Dividend Announcement
The Directors are pleased to declare a second interim dividend for the year ending 31 December 2018 of 4.95 pence per Ordinary Share, which represents an increase of 10% compared to the corresponding dividend for the year ended 31 December 2017.
Ex Dividend Date14 June 2018
Record Date15 June 2018
Payment Date29 June 2018
Dividend per Share4.95 pence per Ordinary Share (Sterling)
For information please contact:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Company Secretary +44 (0) 1481 745498
Premier Asset Management
Nigel Sidebottom + 44 (0) 1483 30 60 90