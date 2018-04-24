Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Tern PLC (TERN) Tern PLC: Result of AGM 24-Apr-2018 / 15:24 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 24 April 2018 Tern Plc (the "Company", or the "Group") Result of AGM Tern Plc (AIM: TERN), the investment company specialising in the Internet of Things ("IoT"), is pleased to announce that at its AGM, held earlier today, all resolutions were duly approved. Enquiries Tern Plc via Redleaf Communications Al Sisto/Sarah Payne WH Ireland Tel: 0117 945 3470 (NOMAD and joint broker) Mike Coe/Ed Allsopp Whitman Howard Tel: 020 7659 1234 (Joint broker) Nick Lovering/Francis North Redleaf Communications Tel: 020 3757 6880 Elisabeth Cowell/Fiona Norman ISIN: GB00BFPMV798 Category Code: RAG TIDM: TERN LEI Code: 2138005F87SODHL9CQ36 Sequence No.: 5452 End of Announcement EQS News Service 678485 24-Apr-2018

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 24, 2018 10:25 ET (14:25 GMT)