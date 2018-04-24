The "European Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market Forecasts from 2018 to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European minimally invasive surgical instruments market was valued at US $5.042 billion in 2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.40% over the forecast period to reach US $7.739 billion by 2023.

The use of minimally invasive surgical instruments is growing on account of widespread implementation of minimally invasive surgical procedures. The ability to conduct surgical operations in short durations along with its potential to generative cost-savings has been instrumental in increasing the use of minimally invasive surgical procedures, thus driving the European minimally invasive surgical instruments market.

Report Scope

This research study examines the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments.

Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market.

The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions.

Further, the overall regulatory framework of the market has been exhaustively covered to offer stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

5. European Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market by Product

6. European Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market by Application

7. European Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market by Country

8. Competitive Intelligence

9. Company Profiles

Medtronic

Ethicon Inc.

Zimmer Biomet

Smith Nephew

Stryker

Conmed Corporation

Abbot

Microline Surgical

Aesculap Implant Systems LLC

