Wells Fargo plans to invest US$200 billion by 2030 in sustainability projects, including at least $100 billion in green bonds and clean energy technologies, including renewable energy, EVs and batteries.Last week, Wells Fargo committed $200 billion in sustainable financing by 2030. According to the company, at least 50% of the financing will be focused on companies and projects that directly support the transition to a low-carbon economy, including clean technologies, renewable energy, green bonds, and alternative transportation. The remainder of the financing will support companies and projects ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...