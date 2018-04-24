Regulatory News:

The Annual Shareholders' Meeting of Peugeot S.A. was held on 24 April 2018, under the Chairmanship of Mr Louis Gallois.

The Shareholders' Meeting adopted all the resolutions proposed by the Supervisory Board and the Managing Board, particularly the proposal to pay a dividend in an amount of €0.53 per share for financial year 2017.

The shareholders of Groupe PSA approved the ratification of the co-optation of the terms of office of Bpifrance Participations, represented by Ms Anne GUERIN, Lion Participations, represented by Mr Daniel BERNARD, and Mr AN Tiecheng

They also approved renewing the terms of office of Mr Louis GALLOIS, Etablissement Peugeot Frères, represented by Ms Marie-Hélène PEUGEOT RONCORONI, FFP, represented by Mr Robert PEUGEOT, Bpifrance Participations, represented by Ms Anne GUERIN, Dongfeng Motors (Hong Kong), Co. Ltd., represented by Mr LIU Weidong, and Mr AN Tiecheng.

The shareholders adopted the resolutions related to the elements of compensation of the Managing Board and the Chairman of the Supervisory Board, due or awarded, in respect of financial year 2017.

The compensation policies, in respect of the financial year 2018, to the benefits of the Managing Board and the Supervisory Board members, have also been adopted.

The webcast of the Shareholders' Meeting and the full results of the votes on the resolutions are available on the website groupe-psa.com.

