

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - An administrative law judge has ruled that Minnesota regulators should approve Enbridge Inc.'s (ENB. ENB.TO) proposal to replace its aging Line 3 crude oil pipeline only if the company follows the existing route and not its preferred route.



Enbridge has applied to replace its Line 3 pipeline from Alberta with new pipe along its existing route. However, in Minnesota, the company's planned replacement route for the $7.5 billion project deviates from the existing route.



Environmental and tribal groups have opposed the preferred route as it would mean laying pipes across environmentally sensitive areas.



Line 3 is a 1,097 mile-long existing pipeline that was constructed in the 1960s and carries crude oil from Hardisty, Alberta, through North Dakota and Minnesota to Enbridge's Superior Station and Terminal Facility near Superior, Wisconsin. Enbridge says the replacement would restore its original capacity of 760,000 barrels per day or bpd.



The U.S. portion of the replacement program, known as the Line 3 Replacement Project, consists of replacing existing 34-inch pipe with new 36-inch pipe for 13 miles in North Dakota, 337 miles in Minnesota, and 14 miles in Wisconsin.



Minnesota administrative law judge Ann O'Reilly recommended on Monday that the state's Public Utilities Commission should ensure the pipes are replaced only along the existing route. The commission is expected to make its final decision in June.



'Enbridge is pleased that the Administrative Law Judge has listened to the extensive evidence that there's need for this safety-driven maintenance project. We will be taking time to review in more detail the recommendation that we use the existing right-of-way, and will have additional comments to follow,' Enbridge said in a statement.



In a recent decision in Nebraska, the state's public utilities commission approved TransCanada Corp.'s Keystone XL pipeline along only an alternative route.



Enbridge has said that its private investment - $2.6 billion of it in Minnesota -will create well-paying jobs, provide an economic boost for local communities during construction, and also result in local community investments as well as tax contributions for several years to come.



