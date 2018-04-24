

Notification of portfolio company transaction



ALBION ENTERPRISE VCT PLC



LEI Code 213800OVSRDHRJBMO720



The Board of Albion Enterprise VCT PLC (the 'Company') is pleased to announce the exchange of contracts for the sale of one of its investments, Grapeshot Limited. Subject to various conditions being met, completion is expected to take place within approximately a month. The table below sets out the potential uplift in net asset value per share for the Albion VCTs including an estimate of the USD/GBP exchange rate and transaction costs, and excluding any discounts for completion risk. The valuation of the holding as at 31(st) March 2018 will include a discount to the total estimated consideration to reflect completion and other risks.



+--------------------------+-------------------------+-------------------------+ |Albion VCTs |Potential uplift in net |Potential uplift in net | | |asset value per share if |asset value per share if | | |transaction completes, |transaction completes, | | |excluding escrow |with no deductions | | | |against escrow | +--------------------------+-------------------------+-------------------------+ |Albion Development VCT PLC| 3.4p | 5.1p | +--------------------------+-------------------------+-------------------------+ |Albion Enterprise VCT PLC | 5.8p | 8.6p | +--------------------------+-------------------------+-------------------------+ |Albion Technology & | 1.1p | 1.7p | |General VCT PLC | | | +--------------------------+-------------------------+-------------------------+ |Crown Place VCT PLC | 0.3p | 0.5p | +--------------------------+-------------------------+-------------------------+ |Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC | 0.5p | 0.8p | +--------------------------+-------------------------+-------------------------+



Albion Capital Group LLP Telephone: 020 7601 1850



24(th) April 2018



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Albion Enterprise VCT PLC via GlobeNewswire



A0MV39B1G3LR3R45



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX