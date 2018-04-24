(WebFG News) - Footfall venue commercialisation experts SpaceandPeople announced on Tuesday that its non-executive chairman Charles Hammond will leave his role on 29 June. Hammond will continue as chief executive of Edinburgh-based port operator Forth Ports, a role he has held since 2001, and is the chairman of The United Kingdom Major Ports Group. Hammond said: "It has been a pleasure to chair the company for almost four years, during which we have achieved a level of growth and stability in ...

