(WebFG News) - Coca-Cola's results beat analysts' forecasts on the back of strong sales of its Zero Sugar brand and a return to volume growth for Diet Coke. On a non-GAAP basis earnings per share at Coca-Cola's profit rose 8% to $0.47, outpacing forecasts for 46 cents of profit. That was despite a 16% drop in net sales to $7.63bn after divesting its packaging operations; yet the company still beat the analyst forecast at $7.34bn and in non-GAAP organic terms sales were 5% ahead on the year ...

