Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, April 24

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc

HEADLINE: Declaration of third interim dividend

The Directors of The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc announce that they have declared a third interim dividend for the year ended 31 March 2018 of 5.8 pence per ordinary share, payable on 31 May 2018 to Ordinary Shareholders on the register on 4 May 2018. The shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 3 May 2018.

A final dividend will be paid, as in previous years, in July 2018, subject to shareholder consent.

The first interim dividend of 5.8 pence per share was paid on 30 November 2017 to shareholders on the Company's register on 17 November 2017 (ex dividend date being 16 November 2017). The second interim dividend of 5.8 pence per ordinary share was paid on 28 February 2018 to shareholders on the Company's register on 2 February 2018 (ex-dividend date being 1 February 2018).

Kelly Nice
for and on behalf of
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary

24 April 2018


