Leading Email Marketing Provider Makes Building Recurring Revenue Easier

AWeber, a global provider of email marketing and automation software, announced today several enhancements to its affiliate program, most notably the launch of digital payments for affiliates via PayPalTM, as well as an improved affiliate dashboard and marketing assets.

With the addition of PayPalTM digital payments for affiliates, the AWeber affiliate program now offers two forms of payment, to complement its existing check payment option.

"We have an awesome group of AWeber affiliates who help promote our easy-to-use email marketing and automation services to their audiences," said Andy Shal, affiliate program manager at AWeber. "Many of our affiliates are international, so by adding a digital payment option, we've made it even easier for them to build a recurring revenue stream."

The new digital payment option will make it easier and faster for affiliates to receive commission payments.

Additionally, the dashboard AWeber affiliates use to track and manage their commission payments, as well as access AWeber-approved affiliate marketing materials, has been newly designed, improving the overall experience for affiliates. New marketing assets have also been added to the dashboard, including banner ads promoting AWeber's new behavior-based automations.

"This is very welcome news for me," said long-time AWeber affiliate, Marion Black. "It means more money in my pocket. I'm really looking forward to talking about and promoting AWeber more to my audience."

The AWeber affiliate program is one of the longest-running affiliate programs within the email industry. It is trusted by some of most admired and recognizable entrepreneurs and online marketers in the industry.

With no cost to sign up, AWeber affiliates receive a recurring 30% commission throughout the life of every AWeber order made through their affiliate link.

In addition to monthly recurring commissions, AWeber affiliates gain access to educational content and easy-to-share ads to help them attract referrals and become more effective affiliates.

To learn more about the AWeber affiliate program, visit aweber.com/affiliates.htm.

About AWeber

AWeber, headquartered in Chalfont, PA., helps 100,000 businesses, entrepreneurs and bloggers increase sales and profits through its software suite of web-based email marketing tools and educational online courses. AWeber works with over 200 partnered software solutions, allowing AWeber to seamlessly integrate with the apps and services users already leverage. AWeber's signature customer service team has garnered multiple awards, including a Stevie Award in the 2017 Stevie Awards for Sales and Customer Service.

The privately held company was founded in 1998. For more information, visit aweber.com, subscribe to the AWeber blog, or follow along on Facebook.

Contacts:

AWeber

Brandon Olson, 267-218-6620

brandono@aweber.com