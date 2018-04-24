Trio Healthcare Awarded the Prestigious Queen's Award for Enterprise

LONDON, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

A life changing silicone adhesive that prevents abdominal stomas from leaking, developed by a Buckinghamshire based company, has been awarded the prestigious Queen's Award for Enterprise, the UK's most prestigious business accolade.

Privately-owned Trio Healthcare based in Great Missenden, Buckinghamshire, was presented the award under the Innovation category for its breakthrough patented silicone technology, which is improving the lives of ostomates around the world.

Abdominal stomas are surgically created intestinal openings which are a result of treating conditions such as colorectal and bladder cancer, Crohn's or colitis. The stoma outputs body waste such as faeces and urine which is then collected in an odour-proof bag. At one time or another, all ostomates will suffer from leakage, which has a dramatic impact on their social life and psychological wellbeing.

To combat this, Trio has developed a unique secure silicone adhesive that can be used around the stoma to provide an instant but secure adhesion to the skin. The company's R&D team have focused on using a non-hydrocolloid technology based on silicone polymers, which historically was viewed by the industry as 'not suitable for ostomy applications' due to its hydrophobic gel-like chemical structure.

By modifying the chemical make-up of the silicone gel, Trio has developed a secure but comfortable solution that allows the skin to breathe normally, whilst maintaining a secure connection. The patented formulation leaves no residue and its hydrophobic nature prevents absorption of any faeces or urine providing a complete barrier, which allows the skin to naturally heal underneath.

The development of the pioneering technology - which is manufactured in house -has enabled Trio to launch a revolutionary range of silicone-based accessory products in an industry dominated by hydrocolloid. These products are seen as a precursor to the natural next phase of ostomy products coming out of Trio's pipeline. The company is currently in the development phase of a new, innovative ostomy system to complete the range.

Lloyd Pearce, Managing Director from Trio, said: "We are delighted to win such a prestigious award for our contribution to ostomy care. Due to the stigma and embarrassment associated with body waste and bag leakage, a person's social life and well-being is dependent on the ostomy adhesive and bag's performance.

"Too many people around the world were suffering from leakage and irritated skin, so as a company we have made it our mission to provide an alternative solution. Our products offer reassurance and comfort, so the wearer can get on with their everyday lives without fear of sore skin."

The Queen's Awards are presented each year by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on her birthday, 21st April, on the advice of the Prime Minister, assisted by an advisory committee comprising representatives of Government, industry, commerce and the trade unions.

