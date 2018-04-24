

Result of the 2018 Annual General Meeting



April 24, 2018 - Shire plc (LSE: SHP, NASDAQ: SHPG) (the 'Company') announces that, at its Annual General Meeting held at Block 3, Miesian Plaza, 50-58 Baggot Street Lower, Dublin 2, Ireland at 2.45pm today, all resolutions contained in the Notice of Meeting were decided by poll vote. The results of the poll are as follows:



+---------------+----------------+------+----------+------+----------+---------+ |Resolutions | For (including | % | Against | % |Votes cast|Withheld | | | discretionary | | | |as a % of | | | | votes) | | | | relevant | | | | | | | |shares in | | | | | | | | issue | | +---------------+----------------+------+----------+------+----------+---------+ |Ordinary Resolutions | +---------------+----------------+------+----------+------+----------+---------+ |1. To receive | | | | | | | |the Company's | | | | | | | |Annual Report | | | | | | | |and Accounts | 688,563,376 |98.10%|13,300,687|1.90% | 76.93 |1,346,969| |for the year | | | | | | | |ended December | | | | | | | |31, 2017. | | | | | | | +---------------+----------------+------+----------+------+----------+---------+ |2. To approve | | | | | | | |the Directors' | 625,712,659 |89.13%|76,327,709|10.87%| 76.95 |1,170,664| |Remuneration | | | | | | | |Report. | | | | | | | +---------------+----------------+------+----------+------+----------+---------+ |3. To approve | | | | | | | |the Directors' | 626,537,622 |89.40%|74,305,019|10.60%| 76.82 |2,368,391| |Remuneration | | | | | | | |Policy | | | | | | | +---------------+----------------+------+----------+------+----------+---------+ |4. To re-elect | | | | | | | |Olivier Bohuon | 681,535,745 |97.43%|17,973,289|2.57% | 76.68 |3,701,998| |as a Director. | | | | | | | +---------------+----------------+------+----------+------+----------+---------+ |5. To re-elect | | | | | | | |Ian Clark as a | 691,840,940 |98.70%|9,077,475 |1.30% | 76.83 |2,292,617| |Director. | | | | | | | +---------------+----------------+------+----------+------+----------+---------+ |6. To elect | | | | | | | |Thomas Dittrich| 692,765,004 |98.84%|8,143,588 |1.16% | 76.83 |2,302,440| |as a Director. | | | | | | | +---------------+----------------+------+----------+------+----------+---------+ |7. To re-elect | | | | | | | |Gail Fosler as | 694,283,921 |99.06%|6,592,087 |0.94% | 76.83 |2,335,024| |a Director. | | | | | | | +---------------+----------------+------+----------+------+----------+---------+ |8. To re-elect | | | | | | | |Steven Gillis | 668,544,846 |95.38%|32,364,118|4.62% | 76.83 |2,302,068| |as a Director. | | | | | | | +---------------+----------------+------+----------+------+----------+---------+ |9. To re-elect | | | | | | | |David Ginsburg | 694,272,085 |99.05%|6,637,682 |0.95% | 76.83 |2,301,265| |as a Director. | | | | | | | +---------------+----------------+------+----------+------+----------+---------+ |10. To re-elect| | | | | | | |Susan Kilsby as| 681,350,666 |97.36%|18,487,459|2.64% | 76.71 |3,372,907| |a Director. | | | | | | | +---------------+----------------+------+----------+------+----------+---------+ |11. To re-elect| | | | | | | |Sara Mathew as | 693,737,656 |98.98%|7,136,497 |1.02% | 76.83 |2,336,879| |a Director. | | | | | | | +---------------+----------------+------+----------+------+----------+---------+ |12. To re-elect| | | | | | | |Flemming | 695,545,113 |99.23%|5,376,245 |0.77% | 76.83 |2,289,674| |Ornskov as a | | | | | | | |Director. | | | | | | | +---------------+----------------+------+----------+------+----------+---------+



+-------------------------+-----------+------+----------+------+-----+---------+ | | | | | | | | |13. To re-elect Albert |689,997,905|98.45%|10,873,689|1.55% |76.83|2,339,438| |Stroucken as a Director. | | | | | | | +-------------------------+-----------+------+----------+------+-----+---------+ |14. To re-appoint | | | | | | | |Deloitte LLP as the |686,450,290|97.93%|14,476,512|2.07% |76.83|2,284,230| |Company's Auditor. | | | | | | | +-------------------------+-----------+------+----------+------+-----+---------+ |15. To authorize the | | | | | | | |Audit, Compliance & Risk | | | | | | | |Committee to determine |691,874,604|98.54%|10,247,132|1.46% |76.96|1,089,296| |the remuneration of the | | | | | | | |Auditor. | | | | | | | +-------------------------+-----------+------+----------+------+-----+---------+ |16. To authorize the |629,316,219|89.61%|72,937,171|10.39%|76.98| 957,642 | |allotment of shares. | | | | | | | +-------------------------+-----------+------+----------+------+-----+---------+ |Special Resolutions | +-------------------------+-----------+------+----------+------+-----+---------+ |17. To authorize the | | | | | | | |general disapplication of|693,512,217|99.38%|4,346,569 |0.62% |76.49|5,352,246| |pre-emption rights. | | | | | | | +-------------------------+-----------+------+----------+------+-----+---------+ |18. To authorize the | | | | | | | |specific disapplication |669,732,867|95.97%|28,111,669|4.03% |76.49|5,366,496| |of pre-emption rights. | | | | | | | +-------------------------+-----------+------+----------+------+-----+---------+ |19. To authorize |692,728,090|98.67%|9,365,000 |1.33% |76.96|1,117,942| |purchases of own shares. | | | | | | | +-------------------------+-----------+------+----------+------+-----+---------+ |20. To approve the notice| | | | | | | |period for general |662,122,671|94.47%|38,782,050|5.53% |76.83|2,306,311| |meetings. | | | | | | | +-------------------------+-----------+------+----------+------+-----+---------+



As at the record date, April 22, 2018, the Company had 912,293,361 Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each in issue (excluding shares held in treasury). Shareholders are entitled to one vote per share. A vote 'withheld' is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes validly cast.



In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2R, copies of the relevant resolutions passed at the meeting have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for viewing shortly at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm.



Oliver Strawbridge Senior Assistant Company Secretary



Investor Relations



Christoph Brackmann christoph.brackmann@shire.com +41 795 432 359



Sun Kim sun.kim@shire.com +1 617 588 8175



Robert Coates rcoates@shire.com +44 203 549 0874



Katie Joyce kjoyce@shire.com +1 781 482 2779



