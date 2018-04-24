

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facebook has claimed that using its new detection technology, its counterterrorism team made significant strides in quickly finding and removing a vast amount of extremist propaganda content for the Islamic State group, al-Qaeda, and their affiliates.



The company's vice president of global policy management Monika Bickert and global head of counterterrorism policy Brian Fishman provided an updated data about enforcement of its anti-terrorist policy in the first quarter of 2018.



Facebook said it took action on 1.9 million pieces of ISIS and al-Qaeda content by removing the vast majority of it. It is about twice as much from the previous quarter.



The social media giant noted that in Q1 2018, 99 percent of the cases were not user reported, but found by its internal reviewers.



More than 600,000 pieces of the terrorism-related content removed in Q1 were older posts.



The median time on platform for newly uploaded content surfaced with FB standard tools was less than one minute.



Since terrorist groups are always trying to circumvent its systems, Facebook experiments with new detection methods and work to expand the terrorist groups it target.



The Facebook update comes few days after Twitter said it suspended over one million accounts for 'promotion of terrorism' since 2015.



Both the online media outlets have been under pressure to crack down on terrorists and others calling for violent attacks, while at the same time maintaining open platforms for free speech.



In the latest six-month reporting period, Twitter said 93 per cent of the suspended accounts were 'flagged by internal, proprietary tools,' and that 74 per cent were cut off before their first tweet.



