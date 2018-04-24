up 3.8% at constant exchange rates

(up 1.6% at current exchange rates)

Healthy growth of 3.1% in France to €154.8 million

Strong momentum in international revenues to €172.3 million, an increase of 4.5% at constant exchange rates (up 0.3% at current exchange rates)



ID Logistics (Paris:IDL) (ISIN: FR0010929125, Ticker: IDL), one of the European leaders in contract logistics, reports Q1 2018 revenues of €327.1 million, up 1.6% or up 3.8% at constant exchange rates.

Eric Hémar, Chairman and CEO of ID Logistics, commented: "In the first quarter of 2018, ID Logistics pursued late 2017 trends with a robust pace of business development and healthy volumes for our major customers. We continue to expand into new geographical territories by winning competitive tenders."

Revenues (€ million) 2018 2017 % change % change at constant

exchange rates First quarter France 154.8 150.2 +3.1% +3.1% International 172.3 171.7 +0.3% +4.5% Total 327.1 321.9 +1.6% +3.8%

STRONG BUSINESS TRENDS IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018, IN LINE WITH LATE 2017 TRENDS

In France, the Group recorded a healthy 3.1% increase in its revenues to €154.8 million even though retail business was disrupted by extreme weather during the quarter. This performance was driven primarily by the ramp-up of contracts started in 2017.

In International markets, first-quarter revenues came to €172.3 million, up 0.3% and up 4.5% at constant exchange rates, in line with late 2017 trends. Aside from the substantial negative impact of currency effects, notably the Brazilian real, and highly challenging comparatives (growth of 13.3% on a like-for-like basis in Q1 2017), all the Group's international markets contributed to revenue growth.

NEW BUSINESS

ID Logistics continues to expand its business, bid for tenders and start up new contracts. Thus, during early 2018:

In Taiwan, the Group entered into a new 5-year agreement with RT-Mart, a banner belonging to the Sun Art Retail group, a leading retailer in China and Taiwan. The 17,000 square meter warehouse will serve 22 hypermarkets.

In South Africa, the Group sealed a contract with Lodestone, a FMCG manufacturer specialised in beverages, confectionery and personal care products, which includes warehousing and also primary and secondary transport management.

OUTLOOK

The Group intends to continue growing in 2018 and further improve its results.

NEXT REPORT

Publication of first-half 2018 revenues: 24 July 2018 after the market close.

ABOUT ID LOGISTICS

ID Logistics is an international contract logistics group, with revenue of €1,329 million in 2017. ID Logistics has around 300 sites across 17 countries, representing 5.5 million square meters of warehousing facilities in Europe, Latin America, Asia and Africa, and 19,000 employees. With a client portfolio balanced between retail, industry, detail picking and e-commerce sectors, ID Logistics delivers high-tech solutions and is firmly committed to sustainable development.

ID Logistics is listed on Compartment B of NYSE Euronext's regulated market in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0010929125). The Group is managed by Eric Hémar.

