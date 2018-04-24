Genomic Vision is the only European Company to present to US authorities who need to increase the confidence and lower the risk of using gene editing technologies.

Molecular Combing technology is positioned as a unique tool for safe developments in this emerging area.

Genomic Vision (Paris:GV) (FR0011799907 GV), a company specializing in the development of in-vitro diagnostic tests (IVD) for the early detection of cancers and genetic diseases and applications for life sciences research (LSR), today announced it has been invited to present its Molecular Combing technology on April 24, at the Genome Editing Workshop hosted by the US National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

During this event on the NIST campus in Gaithersburg (Maryland), Genomic Vision has been chosen along with only 3 other companies (Precision Biosciences, Editas and KromaTiD) to present the key features of its proprietary technology as safety tool for gene editing and gene therapy applications. For NIST, the FiberVision platform is considered to be a technology that could assist with the current challenge of high resolution chromosomal rearrangement detection.

The NIST-FDA workshop explored the measurement and standards needs across industry, academia, government and other stakeholders interested in using genome editing, particularly for the development of regenerative medicine products and advanced therapies.

For Samantha Maragh, Leader Genome Editing Program at the NIST, one of NIST's missions consists of playing a pivotal role in helping to define the measurements and standards needed to ensure the promise of precision medicine, which is an emerging approach for disease prevention and treatment that takes into account an individual's genes, environment and lifestyle.

Aaron Bensimon, Genomic Vision's Co-founder and Chairman, commented: "In October 2017, the FDA warned the scientific community and raised its concerns on safety considerations for gene editing and gene therapy products. We are very proud to have been selected by NIST to present our combing platform. Our FiberVision platform will strongly help clarify current regulatory perspectives and will supply useful information to ensure safety for on-target efficiency, off-target modifications, rearrangements and translocations via analysis of in vitro biological impact. Combing remains the only technology enabling the direct visualization of the genetic material at a molecular level and it has already convinced prestigious manufacturers and pharma companies like Editas and AstraZeneca to use it in DNA replication and genome editing contexts. For all these reasons, combing has the potential to become a key technology in the emerging industry of gene editing".

FiberVision platform provides a powerful quality control tool for the safety and the optimization of gene editing projects thanks to its high sensitivity and digital quantitation capacity. This platform allows an unbiased assessment of genetic events thanks to the direct visualization on single DNA molecules. Endly, combing technology requires no cell culture, no DNA amplification and highly completes the NGS/PCR based assays.

ABOUT NIST

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) was founded in 1901 and is now part of the U.S. Department of Commerce. NIST is one of the nation's oldest physical science laboratories. Congress established the agency to remove a major challenge to U.S. industrial competitiveness at the time-a second-rate measurement infrastructure that lagged behind the capabilities of the United Kingdom, Germany, and other economic rivals. The NIST Genome Editing Consortium addresses the measurements and standards needed to increase confidence and lower the risk of utilizing genome editing technologies in research and commercial products. (www.nist.gov)

ABOUT GENOMIC VISION

GENOMIC VISION is a company specialized in the development of diagnostic solutions for the early detection of cancers and serious genetic diseases and tools for life sciences research. Through the DNA Molecular Combing, a strong proprietary technology allowing to identify genetic abnormalities, GENOMIC VISION stimulates the R&D productivity of the pharmaceutical companies, the leaders of the diagnostic industry and the research labs.

The Company develops a robust portfolio of diagnostic tests (breast, ovarian and colorectal cancers, myopathies) and analysis tools (DNA replication, biomarkers discovery, gene editing quality control). Based near Paris, in Bagneux, the Company has approximately 50 employees. GENOMIC VISION is a public listed company listed in compartment C of Euronext's regulated market in Paris (Euronext: GV ISIN: FR0011799907). For further information, please visit www.genomicvision.com

Member of CAC Mid Small and CAC All-Tradable indexes

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

This press release contains implicitly or explicitly certain forward-looking statements concerning Genomic Vision and its business.

Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Genomic Vision considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will be verified, which statements are subject to numerous risks, including the risks set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the reference document dated March 28, 2017, available on the web site of Genomic Vision (www.genomicvision.com) and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Genomic Vision operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Genomic Vision or not currently considered material by Genomic Vision. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Genomic Vision to be materially different from such forward-looking statements.

This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute and should not be construed as an offer or an invitation to sell or subscribe, or the solicitation of any order or invitation to purchase or subscribe for Genomic Vision shares in any country. The distribution of this press release in certain countries may be a breach of applicable laws. The persons in possession of this press release must inquire about any local restrictions and comply with these restrictions.

