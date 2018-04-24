BinckBank N.V.: General meeting BinckBank decides in accordance with agenda

Amsterdam, 24 April 2018 - The annual general meeting of BinckBank N.V. held on 24 April 2018 has adopted the resolutions as proposed in the agenda. The resolutions include the following:

Approval of financial statements for the 2017 financial year;

In addition to the already paid dividend of € 0.03, the final dividend is set at € 0.23 per ordinary share in cash (subject to deduction of 15% dividend tax) and will be made payable on 3 May 2018;

With effect from the date of the meeting Mr. J.W.T. van der Steen, Mrs. C.J. van der Weerdt-Norder and Mrs. J.M.A. Kemna are reappointed as member of the supervisory board until the end of the annual general meeting held in 2022;

Mr. V.J.J. Germyns is, after the general meeting, reappointed by the supervisory board as an executive director with effect from the date of the meeting until the end of the annual general meeting of shareholders to be held in 2022.

As a result of the above the supervisory board of BinckBank N.V. consists of Mr. JWT van der Steen (chairman), Mrs. C.J. van der Weerdt-Norder, Mrs. J.M.A. Kemna, Mr. A. Soederhuizen and Mrs. M. Pijnenborg.

The board of BinckBank consists of messrs. V.J.J. Germyns (chairman), E.J. M.Kooistra (CFRO) and S.J. Clausing (COO).

Click here for the full press release (http://hugin.info/130685/R/2186815/845484.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: BinckBank N.V. via Globenewswire

