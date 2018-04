Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 24 April 2018 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 252,846 Highest price paid per share (pence): 28.2500 Lowest price paid per share (pence): 27.9000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 28.0644

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,418,007,303 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,418,007,303 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

24 APRIL 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 50 28.00 16:29:53 London Stock Exchange 3909 28.00 16:29:01 London Stock Exchange 3510 28.05 16:26:12 London Stock Exchange 2018 28.05 16:23:57 London Stock Exchange 3426 28.05 16:23:57 London Stock Exchange 10084 28.05 16:23:57 London Stock Exchange 1200 28.05 16:21:12 London Stock Exchange 1000 28.05 16:21:10 London Stock Exchange 2528 28.05 16:21:10 London Stock Exchange 2232 28.05 16:03:55 London Stock Exchange 2207 28.05 16:03:54 London Stock Exchange 2331 28.10 16:00:04 London Stock Exchange 2045 28.10 16:00:04 London Stock Exchange 2011 28.15 15:58:29 London Stock Exchange 11754 28.10 15:56:18 London Stock Exchange 2187 28.10 15:55:53 London Stock Exchange 99 28.05 15:53:43 London Stock Exchange 26 28.05 15:49:31 London Stock Exchange 2593 28.05 15:49:31 London Stock Exchange 779 28.00 15:42:58 London Stock Exchange 1993 28.00 15:42:58 London Stock Exchange 1918 28.00 15:42:58 London Stock Exchange 1955 28.00 15:42:58 London Stock Exchange 1550 28.00 15:42:58 London Stock Exchange 212 28.00 15:38:04 London Stock Exchange 192 28.00 15:30:51 London Stock Exchange 1873 28.00 15:30:51 London Stock Exchange 1876 28.00 15:30:51 London Stock Exchange 2059 28.00 15:30:51 London Stock Exchange 1850 28.00 15:30:51 London Stock Exchange 209 28.00 15:22:02 London Stock Exchange 1890 28.05 15:10:41 London Stock Exchange 2112 28.05 15:10:41 London Stock Exchange 1974 28.05 15:10:41 London Stock Exchange 1957 28.05 15:10:41 London Stock Exchange 1994 28.05 15:10:41 London Stock Exchange 215 28.05 15:04:42 London Stock Exchange 1154 28.05 14:58:21 London Stock Exchange 1416 28.05 14:56:12 London Stock Exchange 622 28.05 14:56:12 London Stock Exchange 1954 28.05 14:50:04 London Stock Exchange 2075 28.05 14:50:04 London Stock Exchange 1006 28.05 14:50:04 London Stock Exchange 925 28.05 14:49:45 London Stock Exchange 1928 28.05 14:49:45 London Stock Exchange 2050 28.05 14:49:45 London Stock Exchange 2078 28.05 14:49:45 London Stock Exchange 1926 28.05 14:49:45 London Stock Exchange 2127 28.05 14:49:45 London Stock Exchange 1872 28.25 14:14:56 London Stock Exchange 2115 28.25 14:14:56 London Stock Exchange 1919 28.25 14:14:56 London Stock Exchange 1922 28.25 14:14:56 London Stock Exchange 2000 28.25 14:14:56 London Stock Exchange 4037 28.25 14:14:56 London Stock Exchange 2034 28.25 13:52:31 London Stock Exchange 1914 28.25 13:52:31 London Stock Exchange 1889 28.25 13:52:31 London Stock Exchange 2105 28.25 13:52:31 London Stock Exchange 5622 28.25 13:52:31 London Stock Exchange 1000 28.20 13:30:33 London Stock Exchange 394 28.20 13:30:33 London Stock Exchange 2304 28.15 13:09:24 London Stock Exchange 2626 28.15 13:03:38 London Stock Exchange 2725 28.15 12:59:13 London Stock Exchange 1021 28.15 12:50:06 London Stock Exchange 2345 28.15 12:43:40 London Stock Exchange 2001 28.15 12:40:09 London Stock Exchange 2642 28.05 12:33:30 London Stock Exchange 1780 28.05 12:24:25 London Stock Exchange 627 28.05 12:24:25 London Stock Exchange 119 28.05 12:19:43 London Stock Exchange 1900 28.05 12:19:43 London Stock Exchange 1684 28.05 12:17:19 London Stock Exchange 273 28.05 12:17:13 London Stock Exchange 280 28.05 12:17:13 London Stock Exchange 2191 28.05 12:17:13 London Stock Exchange 16672 28.05 12:17:13 London Stock Exchange 18402 28.00 12:02:19 London Stock Exchange 2000 27.95 12:02:19 London Stock Exchange 863 28.10 11:24:32 London Stock Exchange 1648 28.10 11:24:25 London Stock Exchange 1872 28.10 11:24:25 London Stock Exchange 224 28.10 11:24:25 London Stock Exchange 4981 28.00 11:19:48 London Stock Exchange 723 28.00 11:19:48 London Stock Exchange 161 28.00 11:19:48 London Stock Exchange 2000 28.00 11:19:48 London Stock Exchange 1330 28.00 11:14:32 London Stock Exchange 128 28.00 11:14:32 London Stock Exchange 1205 28.00 11:14:32 London Stock Exchange 1355 28.00 11:13:29 London Stock Exchange 970 28.00 11:13:29 London Stock Exchange 2000 27.95 10:01:04 London Stock Exchange 1018 27.90 09:55:04 London Stock Exchange 1927 27.90 09:55:04 London Stock Exchange 2335 27.90 09:55:04 London Stock Exchange 2148 28.05 09:19:37 London Stock Exchange 2418 28.05 09:14:45 London Stock Exchange 2870 28.05 09:09:35 London Stock Exchange 2318 28.05 09:06:33 London Stock Exchange 2372 28.05 09:04:18 London Stock Exchange 1877 28.00 08:53:10 London Stock Exchange 769 28.00 08:53:10 London Stock Exchange 2715 28.00 08:49:10 London Stock Exchange 2178 28.00 08:41:41 London Stock Exchange 2016 28.00 08:37:11 London Stock Exchange 2259 28.15 08:32:25 London Stock Exchange 2197 28.15 08:28:11 London Stock Exchange 2375 27.95 08:22:57 London Stock Exchange 2037 27.95 08:18:14 London Stock Exchange 2195 27.95 08:13:09 London Stock Exchange 2440 28.00 08:10:58 London Stock Exchange 159 28.00 08:08:43 London Stock Exchange 596 28 08:08:43 London Stock Exchange 3 27.95 08:04:50 London Stock Exchange 670 27.95 08:04:50 London Stock Exchange

