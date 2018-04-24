DJ HMS Group: 2017 FY IFRS Results

HMS Group (HMSG) HMS Group: 2017 FY IFRS Results 24-Apr-2018 / 17:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. HMS Group announces management statement and financial highlights for FY 2017 Moscow, Russia - April 24, 2018 - HMS Group Plc (the "Group") (LSE: HMSG), the leading pump, oil & gas equipment and compressor manufacturer and provider of flow control solutions and related services in Russia and the CIS, today announces its financial results for twelve months ended December 31, 2017. Financial highlights FY 2017: ? Revenue: Rub 44.4 bn (+7% yoy) ? EBITDA[1]: Rub 6.8 bn (+7% yoy), EBITDA margin 15.4% ? Operating profit: Rub 4.6 bn (+26% yoy), operating margin up to 10.3% ? Profit for the period: Rub 2.1 bn (+73% yoy), net income margin 4.7% ? Total debt: Rub 16.0 bn (-2% yoy) ? Net debt: Rub 11.4 bn (-14% yoy) ? Net debt-to-EBITDA LTM ratio: 1.7x Operational highlights FY 2017: ? Backlog: Rub 44.2 bn (+84% yoy) ? Order intake: Rub 65.5 bn (+61% yoy) OPERATING REVIEW BACKLOG & ORDER INTAKE Backlog grew to Rub 44.2 billion (+84% yoy). All the four business segments demonstrated growth, but the main driver was the oil & gas equipment and projects business segment (OGEP). The significant growth in all segments was fully due to a number of large integrated contracts signed and executed in the reporting period. Backlog, Rub mn 2017 FY 2016 FY Change yoy Industrial pumps 14,467 10,317 40% Oil & Gas equipment and projects 20,180 9,524 112% Compressors 5,186 3,476 49% Construction 4,323 719 502% Total 44,155 24,035 84% Order intake[2] also hit a record high and reached Rub 65.5 billion (+61% yoy). All four business segments of HMS contributed to this growth, especially the oil and gas equipment and projects segment. The main driver was an outstanding growth of the portfolio of large contracts. However, recurring business also demonstrated growth, of 3% yoy. Order intake, 2017 FY 2016 FY Change yoy 2017 4Q 2016 4Q Change Rub mn qoq Industrial 20,983 15,997 31% 8,762 5,127 71% pumps Oil & gas 32,496 18,684 74% 4,025 2,752 46% equipment Compressors 7,202 5,172 39% 1,268 587 116% Construction 4,818 771 525% 462 525 -12% Total 65,499 40,624 61% 14,516 8,991 61% Note to HMS' Backlog and Order intake: The contract to deliver oil & gas equipment for reconstruction of a gas processing plant, signed in 2Q 2017 (Rub 23.3. bn) is still subject to uncertainty. The company hasn't received any advance payments, and even hasn't started any work. HMS isn't certain that the execution of this project will start in the nearest future. The company doesn't include the contract its Backlog and Order intake. GROUP PERFORMANCE Revenue increased by 7% yoy and amounted to Rub 44.4 billion. The OGEP and the industrial pumps business segments contributed to this growth the most. EBITDA was up by 7% yoy to Rub 6.8 billion. Robust results of the compressors segment were the major driver of the company's EBITDA growth. Rub bn 2017 FY 2016 FY Change 2017 4Q 2016 Change qoq yoy 4Q Revenue 44,422 41,582 7% 13,011 11,266 15% EBITDA 6,839 6,369 7% 1,852 1,681 10% EBITDA 15.4% 15.3% 14.2% 14.9% margin In terms of contracts' type, revenue from recurring business grew by 7% yoy, wherein machine-building product sales increased by 8% yoy. Large projects' revenue advanced 5% yoy. EBITDA from recurring business grew 2% yoy and large contracts jumped by 15% yoy. All that led to an EBITDA margin increase to 15.4% from 15.3% last year. Cost of sales, 2017 2016 FY Change Share of Share of Rub mn FY yoy 2017 FY 2016 FY revenue revenue Cost of sales 32,536 30,799 6% 73.2% 74.1% Materials and 22,036 20,172 9% 49.6% 48.5% components Labour costs 5,116 4,627 11% 11.5% 11.1% Construction and 1,365 2,173 -37% 3.1% 5.2% design and engineering services of subcontractors Depreciation and 1,307 1,340 -2% 2.9% 3.2% amortization Others 2,711 2,487 9% 6.1% 6.0% Cost of sales grew by 6% yoy to Rub 32.5 billion almost completely due to an increase in materials and components (+9% yoy) and labour costs (+11% yoy). However, the cost of sales as a percentage of revenue decreased to 73%. The lagging growth of costs led to an expansion in gross margin (2017: 26.8% vs 25.9% in 2016). Rub mn 2017 2016 FY Change Share of Share of FY yoy 2017 FY 2016 FY revenue revenue Distribution and 1,785 1,700 5% 4.0% 4.1% transportation General and 4,999 4,523 11% 11.3% 10.9% administrative SG&A expenses 6,784 6,223 9% 15.3% 15.0% Other operating 547 548 0% 1.2% 1.3% expenses Operating 7,331 6,771 8% 16.5% 16.3% expenses ex. Cost of sales Finance costs 1,775 1,905 -7% 4.0% 4.6% SG&A expenses[3] increased by 9% yoy, and as a share of revenue grew to 15.3% from 15.0%. Operating expenses excl. cost of sales grew by 8% yoy. As a share of revenue they also increased, to 16.5%. The main reason was an increase in labour costs due to the budgeted growth in wages. Distribution and transportation expenses grew by 5% yoy to Rub 1.8 billion. The main reason was a growth of labour costs and transportation expenses. As a share of revenue, distribution and transportation expenses stayed almost unchanged at 4%. General and administrative expenses grew by 11% yoy to Rub 5.0 billion due to labour costs' increase (+9% yoy). As a share of revenue, general and administrative expenses grew to 11.3% from 10.9%. Operating profit grew by 26% yoy to Rub 4.6 billion from Rub 3.6 billion. Operating margin increased to 10.3% from 8.7%. Finance costs, Rub mn 2017 FY 2016 FY Change yoy Finance costs 1,775 1,905 -7% Interest expenses 1,725 2,009 -14% Fees for early repayment of loans 48 - Na Finance lease expenses 2 1 85% Foreign exchange loss/(gain), net 1 (105) -100% Interest rate, average 9.8% 12.2% Interest rate Rub, average 9.9% 12.4% Finance costs decreased by 7% yoy. The main factor was lower interest expenses (-14% yoy) due to lower interest rates as a result of debt portfolio refinancing. Within a one-year period, average rates decreased from 12.2% p.a. to 9.8% p.a. Profit for the year increased 73% yoy to Rub 2.1 billion from Rub 1.2 billion. BUSINESS SEGMENTS PERFORMANCE Industrial pumps[i] The industrial pumps business segment's revenue increased by 5% yoy to Rub 17.5 billion from Rub 16.7 billion. EBITDA grew by 13% yoy to Rub 3.1 billion. EBITDA margin was up to 18.0% which is within the range of the pumps' "upper" profitability level. Industrial 2017 FY 2016 FY Change yoy 2017 4Q 2016 4Q 2017 FY pumps, Rub mn Revenue 17,488 16,720 5% 5,141 4,942 4% EBITDA 3,148 2,791 13% 1,034 1,073 -4% EBITDA margin 18.0% 16.7% 20.1% 21.7% Oil & Gas equipment and projects (OGEP)[ii] The OGEP business segment's revenue advanced 28% yoy to Rub 21.5 billion from Rub 16.8 billion based on an impressive growth of both recurring business and large projects. However, the segment's EBITDA was down 12% yoy to Rub 2.6 billion due to lower EBITDA, generated also by recurring business and large contracts, as well. EBITDA margin declined to 12.0% on the back of a fall in yields of products sold in the reporting period. OGEP, Rub mn 2017 FY 2016 FY Change 2017 4Q 2016 Change qoq yoy 4Q Revenue 21,536 16,767 28% 6,499 4,790 36% EBITDA 2,592 2,961 -12% 1,132 975 16% EBITDA 12.0% 17.7% 17.4% 20.3% margin Compressors[iii] Revenue demonstrated the growth of 5% yoy to Rub 9.1 billion. EBITDA almost doubled from Rub 619 million to Rub 1.1 billion in FY 2017. This impressive growth was due to an enhanced tender & large project management and a number of middle-size projects executed in 2H 2017. EBITDA margin increased to 12.5%. Compressors, 2017 FY 2016 FY Change 2017 4Q 2016 4Q Change Rub mn yoy qoq Revenue 9,130 8,700 5% 2,481 2,027 22% EBITDA 1,143 619 85% 47 (37) na EBITDA margin 12.5% 7.1% 1.9% -1.8% Construction[iv] Construction increased its revenue by 53% yoy and reached Rub 1.0 billion from Rub 684 million in the comparative period. EBITDA continued to demonstrate weak results facing challenges in the oil & gas facility construction market. Construction, 2017 FY 2016 FY Change yoy 2017 4Q 2016 4Q Change Rub mn qoq Revenue 1,045 684 53% 597 127 371%

EBITDA (75) (40) na 44 9 400% EBITDA margin -7.2% -5.8% 7.4% 7.0% FINANCIAL REVIEW CASH FLOW PERFORMANCE Working capital was down by 21% yoy to Rub 7.8 billion from Rub 10.0 billion in 2016. The sharp decrease in working capital was because of a number of payments received from customers and delivery of equipment produced under large contracts. As a share of revenue, working capital dropped to 18% from 24% at 2016-end. In December 2017, the company obtained a few payments from customers that were budgeted for to be received at the beginning of 2018. As a result of the earlier payments in 2017, working capital in 1Q 2018 is expected to grow. Working capital & Capex, Rub mn 2017 FY 2016 FY Change yoy Working capital 7,820 9,962 -21% Working capital / Revenue LTM 18% 24% Capital expenditures 2,159 1,701 27% Capital expenditures grew by 27% yoy to Rub 2.2 billion. The company completed the second stage of the Localization project in 4Q 2017. Now the shop is in full operation. Total investment in the project was Rub 710 million in 2017. Capex, excluding the localization, was up by 40% yoy and reached Rub 1.5 billion. HMS Group generated positive operating cash flow of Rub 5.2 billion that almost tripled. Increased operating cash flow resulted in positive free cash flow[4] of Rub 3.1 billion. Cash flow performance, Rub mn 2017 FY 2016 FY Change yoy Net cash from operating activities 5,233 1,808 189% Net cash used in investing activities (2,135) (1,788) 19% Free cash flow (FCF) 3,098 20 na Net cash used in financing activities (1,461) (394) 270% Cash & cash equivalents 4,621 2,990 55% DEBT POSITION Total debt decreased by 2% yoy to Rub 16.0 billion from Rub 16.3 billion. Net debt was down by 14% yoy to Rub 11.4 billion. The Net debt-to-EBITDA LTM ratio was down to 1.7x due to lower Net debt combined with higher EBITDA in the reporting period. Leverage, Rub mn 2017 FY 2016 FY Change yoy Total debt 16,042 16,336 -2% Long-term debt 13,065 12,770 2% Short-term debt 2,977 3,566 -17% Net debt 11,422 13,347 -14% Net debt / EBITDA LTM 1.7x 2.1x SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING DATE & FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT As of April 1, 2018, average interest rate decreased to 8.9% compared to 12.2% at the beginning of 2017. CONTRACTS In January 2018, the company announced signing of a contract worth Rub 3.1 billion for delivery and installation of oil & gas equipment for a pre-transport gas treatment unit. The project is to be completed by the end of 2018. In April 2018, HMS signed three export contracts worth c. US$ 15.5 million to deliver pumping equipment to a power plant, located in South Asia. Also, the company announced a Rub 1.9 billion contract to deliver compressor equipment to a gas production and treatment facility in Russia. DIVIDENDS AND HMS GDRS During the period from December 11, 2017 up to and including April 24, 2018, HMS Group purchased 43,000 of its global depositary receipts ("GDRs"). As of today, HMS Group has purchased 1,076,887 GDRs (4.60 percent of its issued share capital). On December 7, 2017, the Board of Directors approved the payment of interim dividends in respect of the first 9 months 2017 in the amount of 5.12 rubles per ordinary share, i.e. 25.6 rubles per one GDR. Dividends were paid on January 26, 2018. Based on strong and better than budgeted financial results of 2017, on April 24, 2018 the Board of Directors recommended the payment of final dividends in respect of FY 2017 in the amount of 6.83 rubles per ordinary share, i.e. 34.15 rubles per one GDR. However, the company's long-term dividend policy stays unchanged - HMS targets to pay out total dividends in the region of 50% of the Profit attributable to shareholders for the year, subject to capital constraints such as debt and liquidity position and forecast. If approved at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, total dividends for 2017 will amount to 11.95 rubles per ordinary share or 59.75 rubles per one GDR. *** WEBCAST TO DISCUSS 2017 FY IFRS FINANCIAL RESULTS Date: Thursday, April 26, 2018 Time: 5.00 PM (MOSCOW) / 3.00 PM (London) / 4.00 PM (CET) / 10.00 AM (NY) Speaker: Inna Kelekhsaeva - Deputy Head of Capital markets Q&A session: Kirill Molchanov - First Deputy General Director and Co-Founder Alexander Rybin - Head of Capital markets To participate in the conference call, please dial in: Russia Local: +7 495 213 1767 UK Local: +44 (0)330 336 9105 UK Toll Free: 0800 358 6377 US Local: +1 323 701 0225 US Toll Free: 888 394 8218 Conference ID: 7452073 Title: HMS Group 2017 FY IFRS results Webcast meeting: To access the live event, click on the link: http://www.audio-webcast.com/cgi-bin/visitors.ssp?fn=visitor&id=5535 [1] Please, dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. Pre-registration is available. We will share materials on HMS' investor website [2] ahead of the webcast. Contacts: Investor Relations, ir@hms.ru [3] *** HMS Group is the leading pump and compressor manufacturer, as well as provider of flow control solutions and related services to the oil and gas, nuclear and thermal power generation and water utilities sectors in Russia and the CIS. HMS Group's products are mission-critical elements of projects across a diverse range of industries. It has participated in a number of large-scale infrastructure projects in Russia, including providing pumps and modular equipment to the Vankor oil field and pumping stations on recent trunk pipelines projects linking Russia's core oil producing areas to export ports on the Pacific Ocean and Baltic Sea. HMS Group's global depositary receipts ("GDRs") are listed under the symbol "HMSG" on the London Stock Exchange. Press Release Information Accuracy Disclaimer Information published in press releases was accurate at the time of publication but may be superseded by subsequent releases or other information. =---- HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group plc Consolidated Statement of Financial Position at 31 December 2017 (in thousands of Russian Roubles, unless otherwise stated) 31 December 2017 31 December 2016 ASSETS Non-current assets: Property, plant and 14,563,544 13,908,291 equipment Other intangible assets 663,616 712,527 Goodwill 2,937,695 2,863,925 Investments in associates 84,829 88,724 Deferred income tax assets 377,902 366,057 Other long-term assets 20,541 29,040 Investment property 222,929 233,994 Total non-current assets 18,871,056 18,202,558 Current assets: Inventories 7,776,096 7,228,293 Trade and other receivables 16,915,052 14,021,896 and other financial assets Current income tax 178,566 169,650 receivable Cash and cash equivalents 4,620,601 2,989,691 Total current assets 29,490,315 24,409,530 TOTAL ASSETS 48,361,371 42,612,088 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES EQUITY Share capital 48,329 48,329 Share premium 3,523,535 3,523,535 Treasury shares (404,994) (323,556) Other reserves 122,730 122,730 Currency translation reserve (652,109) (607,393) Retained earnings 7,073,645 6,348,279 Equity attributable to the 9,711,136 9,111,924 shareholders of the Company Non-controlling interests 3,145,950 2,972,005 TOTAL EQUITY 12,857,086 12,083,929 LIABILITIES Non-current liabilities: Long-term borrowings 13,065,129 12,770,486 Deferred income tax 1,617,238 1,579,152 liability Retirement benefit 525,436 519,397 obligations Provisions for liabilities 116,835 151,359 and charges Other long-term payables 204,394 162,984 Total non-current 15,529,032 15,183,378 liabilities Current liabilities: Trade and other payables 15,081,200 10,417,155 Short-term borrowings 2,977,261 3,565,875 Provisions for liabilities 771,877 531,075 and charges Retirement benefit 67,314 72,621 obligations Current income tax payable 72,610 53,278 Other taxes payable 1,004,991 704,777 Total current liabilities 19,975,253 15,344,781 TOTAL LIABILITIES 35,504,285 30,528,159 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 48,361,371 42,612,088 HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group plc Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income for the year ended 31 December 2017 (in thousands of Russian Roubles, unless otherwise stated) 2017 2016 Revenue 44,422,177 41,58 2,388 Cost of sales (32,535,607) (30,7

