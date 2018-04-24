DJ HMS Group: 2017 FY IFRS Results

HMS Group (HMSG) HMS Group: 2017 FY IFRS Results 24-Apr-2018 / 17:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. HMS Group announces management statement and financial highlights for FY 2017 Moscow, Russia - April 24, 2018 - HMS Group Plc (the "Group") (LSE: HMSG), the leading pump, oil & gas equipment and compressor manufacturer and provider of flow control solutions and related services in Russia and the CIS, today announces its financial results for twelve months ended December 31, 2017. Financial highlights FY 2017: ? Revenue: Rub 44.4 bn (+7% yoy) ? EBITDA[1]: Rub 6.8 bn (+7% yoy), EBITDA margin 15.4% ? Operating profit: Rub 4.6 bn (+26% yoy), operating margin up to 10.3% ? Profit for the period: Rub 2.1 bn (+73% yoy), net income margin 4.7% ? Total debt: Rub 16.0 bn (-2% yoy) ? Net debt: Rub 11.4 bn (-14% yoy) ? Net debt-to-EBITDA LTM ratio: 1.7x Operational highlights FY 2017: ? Backlog: Rub 44.2 bn (+84% yoy) ? Order intake: Rub 65.5 bn (+61% yoy) OPERATING REVIEW BACKLOG & ORDER INTAKE Backlog grew to Rub 44.2 billion (+84% yoy). All the four business segments demonstrated growth, but the main driver was the oil & gas equipment and projects business segment (OGEP). The significant growth in all segments was fully due to a number of large integrated contracts signed and executed in the reporting period. Backlog, Rub mn 2017 FY 2016 FY Change yoy Industrial pumps 14,467 10,317 40% Oil & Gas equipment and projects 20,180 9,524 112% Compressors 5,186 3,476 49% Construction 4,323 719 502% Total 44,155 24,035 84% Order intake[2] also hit a record high and reached Rub 65.5 billion (+61% yoy). All four business segments of HMS contributed to this growth, especially the oil and gas equipment and projects segment. The main driver was an outstanding growth of the portfolio of large contracts. However, recurring business also demonstrated growth, of 3% yoy. Order intake, 2017 FY 2016 FY Change yoy 2017 4Q 2016 4Q Change Rub mn qoq Industrial 20,983 15,997 31% 8,762 5,127 71% pumps Oil & gas 32,496 18,684 74% 4,025 2,752 46% equipment Compressors 7,202 5,172 39% 1,268 587 116% Construction 4,818 771 525% 462 525 -12% Total 65,499 40,624 61% 14,516 8,991 61% Note to HMS' Backlog and Order intake: The contract to deliver oil & gas equipment for reconstruction of a gas processing plant, signed in 2Q 2017 (Rub 23.3. bn) is still subject to uncertainty. The company hasn't received any advance payments, and even hasn't started any work. HMS isn't certain that the execution of this project will start in the nearest future. The company doesn't include the contract its Backlog and Order intake. GROUP PERFORMANCE Revenue increased by 7% yoy and amounted to Rub 44.4 billion. The OGEP and the industrial pumps business segments contributed to this growth the most. EBITDA was up by 7% yoy to Rub 6.8 billion. Robust results of the compressors segment were the major driver of the company's EBITDA growth. Rub bn 2017 FY 2016 FY Change 2017 4Q 2016 Change qoq yoy 4Q Revenue 44,422 41,582 7% 13,011 11,266 15% EBITDA 6,839 6,369 7% 1,852 1,681 10% EBITDA 15.4% 15.3% 14.2% 14.9% margin In terms of contracts' type, revenue from recurring business grew by 7% yoy, wherein machine-building product sales increased by 8% yoy. Large projects' revenue advanced 5% yoy. EBITDA from recurring business grew 2% yoy and large contracts jumped by 15% yoy. All that led to an EBITDA margin increase to 15.4% from 15.3% last year. Cost of sales, 2017 2016 FY Change Share of Share of Rub mn FY yoy 2017 FY 2016 FY revenue revenue Cost of sales 32,536 30,799 6% 73.2% 74.1% Materials and 22,036 20,172 9% 49.6% 48.5% components Labour costs 5,116 4,627 11% 11.5% 11.1% Construction and 1,365 2,173 -37% 3.1% 5.2% design and engineering services of subcontractors Depreciation and 1,307 1,340 -2% 2.9% 3.2% amortization Others 2,711 2,487 9% 6.1% 6.0% Cost of sales grew by 6% yoy to Rub 32.5 billion almost completely due to an increase in materials and components (+9% yoy) and labour costs (+11% yoy). However, the cost of sales as a percentage of revenue decreased to 73%. The lagging growth of costs led to an expansion in gross margin (2017: 26.8% vs 25.9% in 2016). Rub mn 2017 2016 FY Change Share of Share of FY yoy 2017 FY 2016 FY revenue revenue Distribution and 1,785 1,700 5% 4.0% 4.1% transportation General and 4,999 4,523 11% 11.3% 10.9% administrative SG&A expenses 6,784 6,223 9% 15.3% 15.0% Other operating 547 548 0% 1.2% 1.3% expenses Operating 7,331 6,771 8% 16.5% 16.3% expenses ex. Cost of sales Finance costs 1,775 1,905 -7% 4.0% 4.6% SG&A expenses[3] increased by 9% yoy, and as a share of revenue grew to 15.3% from 15.0%. Operating expenses excl. cost of sales grew by 8% yoy. As a share of revenue they also increased, to 16.5%. The main reason was an increase in labour costs due to the budgeted growth in wages. Distribution and transportation expenses grew by 5% yoy to Rub 1.8 billion. The main reason was a growth of labour costs and transportation expenses. As a share of revenue, distribution and transportation expenses stayed almost unchanged at 4%. General and administrative expenses grew by 11% yoy to Rub 5.0 billion due to labour costs' increase (+9% yoy). As a share of revenue, general and administrative expenses grew to 11.3% from 10.9%. Operating profit grew by 26% yoy to Rub 4.6 billion from Rub 3.6 billion. Operating margin increased to 10.3% from 8.7%. Finance costs, Rub mn 2017 FY 2016 FY Change yoy Finance costs 1,775 1,905 -7% Interest expenses 1,725 2,009 -14% Fees for early repayment of loans 48 - Na Finance lease expenses 2 1 85% Foreign exchange loss/(gain), net 1 (105) -100% Interest rate, average 9.8% 12.2% Interest rate Rub, average 9.9% 12.4% Finance costs decreased by 7% yoy. The main factor was lower interest expenses (-14% yoy) due to lower interest rates as a result of debt portfolio refinancing. Within a one-year period, average rates decreased from 12.2% p.a. to 9.8% p.a. Profit for the year increased 73% yoy to Rub 2.1 billion from Rub 1.2 billion. BUSINESS SEGMENTS PERFORMANCE Industrial pumps[i] The industrial pumps business segment's revenue increased by 5% yoy to Rub 17.5 billion from Rub 16.7 billion. EBITDA grew by 13% yoy to Rub 3.1 billion. EBITDA margin was up to 18.0% which is within the range of the pumps' "upper" profitability level. Industrial 2017 FY 2016 FY Change yoy 2017 4Q 2016 4Q 2017 FY pumps, Rub mn Revenue 17,488 16,720 5% 5,141 4,942 4% EBITDA 3,148 2,791 13% 1,034 1,073 -4% EBITDA margin 18.0% 16.7% 20.1% 21.7% Oil & Gas equipment and projects (OGEP)[ii] The OGEP business segment's revenue advanced 28% yoy to Rub 21.5 billion from Rub 16.8 billion based on an impressive growth of both recurring business and large projects. However, the segment's EBITDA was down 12% yoy to Rub 2.6 billion due to lower EBITDA, generated also by recurring business and large contracts, as well. EBITDA margin declined to 12.0% on the back of a fall in yields of products sold in the reporting period. OGEP, Rub mn 2017 FY 2016 FY Change 2017 4Q 2016 Change qoq yoy 4Q Revenue 21,536 16,767 28% 6,499 4,790 36% EBITDA 2,592 2,961 -12% 1,132 975 16% EBITDA 12.0% 17.7% 17.4% 20.3% margin Compressors[iii] Revenue demonstrated the growth of 5% yoy to Rub 9.1 billion. EBITDA almost doubled from Rub 619 million to Rub 1.1 billion in FY 2017. This impressive growth was due to an enhanced tender & large project management and a number of middle-size projects executed in 2H 2017. EBITDA margin increased to 12.5%. Compressors, 2017 FY 2016 FY Change 2017 4Q 2016 4Q Change Rub mn yoy qoq Revenue 9,130 8,700 5% 2,481 2,027 22% EBITDA 1,143 619 85% 47 (37) na EBITDA margin 12.5% 7.1% 1.9% -1.8% Construction[iv] Construction increased its revenue by 53% yoy and reached Rub 1.0 billion from Rub 684 million in the comparative period. EBITDA continued to demonstrate weak results facing challenges in the oil & gas facility construction market. Construction, 2017 FY 2016 FY Change yoy 2017 4Q 2016 4Q Change Rub mn qoq Revenue 1,045 684 53% 597 127 371%

EBITDA (75) (40) na 44 9 400% EBITDA margin -7.2% -5.8% 7.4% 7.0% FINANCIAL REVIEW CASH FLOW PERFORMANCE Working capital was down by 21% yoy to Rub 7.8 billion from Rub 10.0 billion in 2016. The sharp decrease in working capital was because of a number of payments received from customers and delivery of equipment produced under large contracts. As a share of revenue, working capital dropped to 18% from 24% at 2016-end. In December 2017, the company obtained a few payments from customers that were budgeted for to be received at the beginning of 2018. As a result of the earlier payments in 2017, working capital in 1Q 2018 is expected to grow. Working capital & Capex, Rub mn 2017 FY 2016 FY Change yoy Working capital 7,820 9,962 -21% Working capital / Revenue LTM 18% 24% Capital expenditures 2,159 1,701 27% Capital expenditures grew by 27% yoy to Rub 2.2 billion. The company completed the second stage of the Localization project in 4Q 2017. Now the shop is in full operation. Total investment in the project was Rub 710 million in 2017. Capex, excluding the localization, was up by 40% yoy and reached Rub 1.5 billion. HMS Group generated positive operating cash flow of Rub 5.2 billion that almost tripled. Increased operating cash flow resulted in positive free cash flow[4] of Rub 3.1 billion. Cash flow performance, Rub mn 2017 FY 2016 FY Change yoy Net cash from operating activities 5,233 1,808 189% Net cash used in investing activities (2,135) (1,788) 19% Free cash flow (FCF) 3,098 20 na Net cash used in financing activities (1,461) (394) 270% Cash & cash equivalents 4,621 2,990 55% DEBT POSITION Total debt decreased by 2% yoy to Rub 16.0 billion from Rub 16.3 billion. Net debt was down by 14% yoy to Rub 11.4 billion. The Net debt-to-EBITDA LTM ratio was down to 1.7x due to lower Net debt combined with higher EBITDA in the reporting period. Leverage, Rub mn 2017 FY 2016 FY Change yoy Total debt 16,042 16,336 -2% Long-term debt 13,065 12,770 2% Short-term debt 2,977 3,566 -17% Net debt 11,422 13,347 -14% Net debt / EBITDA LTM 1.7x 2.1x SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING DATE & FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT As of April 1, 2018, average interest rate decreased to 8.9% compared to 12.2% at the beginning of 2017. CONTRACTS In January 2018, the company announced signing of a contract worth Rub 3.1 billion for delivery and installation of oil & gas equipment for a pre-transport gas treatment unit. The project is to be completed by the end of 2018. In April 2018, HMS signed three export contracts worth c. US$ 15.5 million to deliver pumping equipment to a power plant, located in South Asia. Also, the company announced a Rub 1.9 billion contract to deliver compressor equipment to a gas production and treatment facility in Russia. DIVIDENDS AND HMS GDRS During the period from December 11, 2017 up to and including April 24, 2018, HMS Group purchased 43,000 of its global depositary receipts ("GDRs"). As of today, HMS Group has purchased 1,076,887 GDRs (4.60 percent of its issued share capital). On December 7, 2017, the Board of Directors approved the payment of interim dividends in respect of the first 9 months 2017 in the amount of 5.12 rubles per ordinary share, i.e. 25.6 rubles per one GDR. Dividends were paid on January 26, 2018. Based on strong and better than budgeted financial results of 2017, on April 24, 2018 the Board of Directors recommended the payment of final dividends in respect of FY 2017 in the amount of 6.83 rubles per ordinary share, i.e. 34.15 rubles per one GDR. However, the company's long-term dividend policy stays unchanged - HMS targets to pay out total dividends in the region of 50% of the Profit attributable to shareholders for the year, subject to capital constraints such as debt and liquidity position and forecast. If approved at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, total dividends for 2017 will amount to 11.95 rubles per ordinary share or 59.75 rubles per one GDR. *** WEBCAST TO DISCUSS 2017 FY IFRS FINANCIAL RESULTS Date: Thursday, April 26, 2018 Time: 5.00 PM (MOSCOW) / 3.00 PM (London) / 4.00 PM (CET) / 10.00 AM (NY) Speaker: Inna Kelekhsaeva - Deputy Head of Capital markets Q&A session: Kirill Molchanov - First Deputy General Director and Co-Founder Alexander Rybin - Head of Capital markets To participate in the conference call, please dial in: Russia Local: +7 495 213 1767 UK Local: +44 (0)330 336 9105 UK Toll Free: 0800 358 6377 US Local: +1 323 701 0225 US Toll Free: 888 394 8218 Conference ID: 7452073 Title: HMS Group 2017 FY IFRS results Webcast meeting: To access the live event, click on the link: http://www.audio-webcast.com/cgi-bin/visitors.ssp?fn=visitor&id=5535 [1] Please, dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. Pre-registration is available. We will share materials on HMS' investor website [2] ahead of the webcast. Contacts: Investor Relations, ir@hms.ru [3] *** HMS Group is the leading pump and compressor manufacturer, as well as provider of flow control solutions and related services to the oil and gas, nuclear and thermal power generation and water utilities sectors in Russia and the CIS. HMS Group's products are mission-critical elements of projects across a diverse range of industries. It has participated in a number of large-scale infrastructure projects in Russia, including providing pumps and modular equipment to the Vankor oil field and pumping stations on recent trunk pipelines projects linking Russia's core oil producing areas to export ports on the Pacific Ocean and Baltic Sea. HMS Group's global depositary receipts ("GDRs") are listed under the symbol "HMSG" on the London Stock Exchange. Press Release Information Accuracy Disclaimer Information published in press releases was accurate at the time of publication but may be superseded by subsequent releases or other information. =---- HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group plc Consolidated Statement of Financial Position at 31 December 2017 (in thousands of Russian Roubles, unless otherwise stated) 31 December 2017 31 December 2016 ASSETS Non-current assets: Property, plant and 14,563,544 13,908,291 equipment Other intangible assets 663,616 712,527 Goodwill 2,937,695 2,863,925 Investments in associates 84,829 88,724 Deferred income tax assets 377,902 366,057 Other long-term assets 20,541 29,040 Investment property 222,929 233,994 Total non-current assets 18,871,056 18,202,558 Current assets: Inventories 7,776,096 7,228,293 Trade and other receivables 16,915,052 14,021,896 and other financial assets Current income tax 178,566 169,650 receivable Cash and cash equivalents 4,620,601 2,989,691 Total current assets 29,490,315 24,409,530 TOTAL ASSETS 48,361,371 42,612,088 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES EQUITY Share capital 48,329 48,329 Share premium 3,523,535 3,523,535 Treasury shares (404,994) (323,556) Other reserves 122,730 122,730 Currency translation reserve (652,109) (607,393) Retained earnings 7,073,645 6,348,279 Equity attributable to the 9,711,136 9,111,924 shareholders of the Company Non-controlling interests 3,145,950 2,972,005 TOTAL EQUITY 12,857,086 12,083,929 LIABILITIES Non-current liabilities: Long-term borrowings 13,065,129 12,770,486 Deferred income tax 1,617,238 1,579,152 liability Retirement benefit 525,436 519,397 obligations Provisions for liabilities 116,835 151,359 and charges Other long-term payables 204,394 162,984 Total non-current 15,529,032 15,183,378 liabilities Current liabilities: Trade and other payables 15,081,200 10,417,155 Short-term borrowings 2,977,261 3,565,875 Provisions for liabilities 771,877 531,075 and charges Retirement benefit 67,314 72,621 obligations Current income tax payable 72,610 53,278 Other taxes payable 1,004,991 704,777 Total current liabilities 19,975,253 15,344,781 TOTAL LIABILITIES 35,504,285 30,528,159 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 48,361,371 42,612,088 HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group plc Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income for the year ended 31 December 2017 (in thousands of Russian Roubles, unless otherwise stated) 2017 2016 Revenue 44,422,177 41,58 2,388 Cost of sales (32,535,607) (30,7

98,50 9) Gross profit 11,886,570 10,78 3,879 Distribution and transportation (1,784,967) (1,69 expenses 9,610 ) General and administrative (4,999,086) (4,52 expenses 3,183 ) Other operating expenses, net (547,307) (547, 886) Impairment of property, plant - (18,6 and equipment 85) Impairment of goodwill - (370, 360) Operating profit 4,555,210 3,624 ,155 Finance income 168,660 174,2 13 Finance costs (1,775,092) (1,90 5,206 ) Share of results of associates (331) (257) Profit before income tax 2,948,447 1,892 ,905 Income tax expense (878,349) (694, 475) Profit for the 2,070,098 1,198 year ,430 Profit attributable to: 1,834,264 1,196 ,789 Shareholders of the Company Non-controlling interests 235,834 1,641 Profit for the year 2,070,098 1,198 ,430 Other comprehensive (loss)/income: Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss Remeasurement of post-employment (23,313) 8,390 benefit obligations Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Currency translation differences (69,526) (1,16 4,504 ) Currency translation differences (3,564) (17,0 of associates 59) Other comprehensive loss for the (96,403) (1,17 year 3,173 ) Total comprehensive income for 1,973,695 25,25 the year 7 Total comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to: Shareholders of the Company 1,768,2 106,5 56 59 Non-controlling interest 205,439 (81,3 02) Total comprehensive income for 1,973,6 25,25 the year 95 7 16.32 10.53 Basic and diluted earnings per ordinary share for profit attributable to the ordinary shareholders (RR per share) HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group plc Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended 31 December 2017 (in thousands of Russian Roubles, unless otherwise stated) 2017 2016 Cash flows from operating activities Profit before income tax 2,948,447 1,892,905 Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortisation 1,541,946 1,553,657 Loss from disposal of property, 45,822 9,053 plant and equipment and intangible assets Finance income (168,660) (174,213) Finance costs 1,775,092 1,905,206 Change in retirement benefits 36,248 90,479 obligations Change in warranty provision (48,908) 67,297 Change in provision for impairment 3,815 38,179 of trade and other receivables and other financial assets Change in provision for obsolete 163,520 45,922 inventories Change in provision for legal claims 195,830 55,408 Share-based compensation 93,218 35,917 Impairment of goodwill - 370,360 Impairment of property, plant and - 18,685 equipment Foreign exchange loss/(gain), net 72,300 65,031 Amortisation of government grants (16,777) (15,108) Loss on revaluation of redemption - 17,960 liability Change in provision for tax risks, 14,984 13,096 other than income tax Impairment of taxes receivable 6,204 101,948 Share of results of associates 331 257 Operating cash flows before working 6,663,412 6,092,039 capital changes Increase in inventories (782,888) (833,072) Increase in trade and other (2,758,024) (2,488,790) receivables Increase in current income tax (8,916) (16,970) receivable Increase/(decrease) in taxes payable 247,774 (19,916) Increase in accounts payable and 4,177,130 1,708,380 accrued liabilities Cash from operations 7,538,488 4,441,671 Income tax paid (739,534) (773,816) Interest paid (1,687,545) (2,036,200) Interest received 121,142 150,907 Decrease in restricted cash - 25,792 Net cash from operating activities 5,232,551 1,808,354 Cash flows from investing activities Repayment of loans advanced 65,884 63,073 Loans advanced (57,507) (187,837) Proceeds and expenses from sale of 12,215 20,190 property, plant and equipment and intangible assets, net Interest received 4,040 17,527 Purchase of property, plant and (1,921,001) (1,566,691) equipment, net of VAT Acquisition of intangible assets, (238,225) (134,138) net of VAT Net cash used in investing (2,134,594) (1,787,876) activities Cash flows from financing activities Repayments of borrowings (18,561,873) (10,117,158) Proceeds from borrowings 18,126,821 10,756,815 Proceeds from government grant 78,945 50,000 Payment for finance lease (6,569) (6,382) Buy back of issued shares (81,438) (110,067) Acquisition of non-controlling - (346,900) interest in subsidiaries Dividends related to Long-term (17,696) - Incentive Program Dividends paid to non-controlling (37,513) (40,798) shareholders of subsidiaries Dividends paid to the shareholders (961,510) (579,863) of the Company Net cash used in financing (1,460,833) (394,353) activities Net increase/(decrease) in cash and 1,637,124 (373,875) cash equivalents Effect of exchange rate changes on (6,214) (132,854) cash and cash equivalents and effect of translation to presentation currency Cash and cash equivalents at the 2,989,691 3,496,420 beginning of the year Cash and cash equivalents at the end 4,620,601 2,989,691 of the year =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- [1] EBITDA is defined as operating profit/loss from continuing operations adjusted for other operating income/expenses, depreciation and amortisation, amortisation of government grants, impairment of assets, excess of fair value of net assets acquired over the cost of the acquisition, defined benefits scheme expense and provisions (including provision for obsolete inventory, provision for impairment of accounts receivable, unused vacation allowance, warranty provision, provision for legal claims, tax provision and other provisions). This measurement basis, therefore, excludes the effects of a number of non-recurring income and expenses on the results of the operating segments. [2] According to management accounts [3] SG&A expenses = Selling, General and Administrative Expenses = Distribution and transportation + General and administrative [4] Free cash flow (FCF) = Net cash from operating activities (operating cash flow) + Net cash used in investing activities (investing cash flow), represents the cash that a company is able to generate after laying out the money required to maintain or expand its assets base. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- [i] The industrial pumps business segment designs, engineers, manufactures and supplies a diverse range of pumps and pump-based integrated solutions to customers in the oil and gas, power generation and water utilities sectors in Russia, the CIS and internationally. The business segment's principal products include customized pumps and integrated solutions as well as pumps built to standard specifications; it also provides aftermarket maintenance and repair services and other support for its products.

[ii] The oil and gas equipment and projects business segment manufactures, installs and commissions modular pumping stations, automated metering equipment, oil, gas and water processing and preparation units and other equipment and systems for use primarily in oil extraction and transportation. The segment's core products are equipment packages and systems installed inside a self-contained, free-standing structure which can be transported on trailers and delivered to and installed on the customer's site as a modular but fully integrated part of the customer's technological process. [iii] The compressors business segment designs, engineers, manufactures and supplies a diverse range of compressors and compressor-based solutions, including compressor units and compressor stations, to customers in the oil and gas, metals and mining and other basic industries in Russia. The business segment's principal products include customized compressors, series-produced compressors built to standard specifications, and compressor-based integrated solutions. [iv] The construction provides construction works for projects for customers in the oil upstream and midstream, gas upstream. ISIN: US40425X4079 Category Code: FR TIDM: HMSG LEI Code: 254900DDFETNLASV8M53 OAM Categories: 1.1. Annual financial and audit reports 2.2. Inside information 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 5453 End of Announcement EQS News Service 678541 24-Apr-2018 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=145c2f4b59ec97a12df76280327daf8c&application_id=678541&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=fb222c7071d1e168f09764035d7663e7&application_id=678541&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: mailto:ir@hms.ru'subject=Re%20conf%20call

