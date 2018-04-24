Regulatory News:

The shareholders of Europcar Groupe (Paris:EUCAR) (Euronext Paris: EUCAR) are invited to participate to its Annual General Meeting to be held on Thursday, May 17, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. at 13 ter boulevard Berthier, 75017 Paris.

Information concerning this Annual General Meeting was published in the BALO (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires) on April 6, 2018 and includes the agenda, the draft resolutions and details on attending and voting. This notice about the Annual General Meeting together with the Management Board's report on the draft resolutions and legal information are now available on Europcar Groupe's website, section "Investors"/"Financial Documentation"/"Shareholders' Meetings": http://investors.europcar-group.com. The convening notice will be published in the BALO on April 30, 2018 and will be also available on the website of Europcar Groupe.

Other documents and information concerning this Annual General Meeting are now available for shareholders at Europcar Groupe's registered office and are also available on the Company's website mentioned above under legal and regulatory applicable provisions.

About Europcar Group

Europcar Group is a major player in mobility markets and is listed on Euronext Paris. The Group's mission is to be an attractive alternative to car ownership by providing a wide range of mobility solutions: car rentals, Vans Trucks, chauffeur service, car-sharing or peer-to-peer. Customer satisfaction is at the heart of the group's mission and all of its employees and this commitment fuels the continuous development of new services.

The group operates through multi brands meeting every customer specific needs: Europcar the European Leader in vehicle rental services, Goldcar Europe's largest low-cost car rental company, InterRent value for money brand targeting leisure customers and Ubeeqo a European company specializing in fleet and mobility solutions for both the business and the end-customers market.

The Group delivers its mobility solutions worldwide through an extensive network in 130 countries and territories (including 16 wholly-owned subsidiaries in Europe and 2 in Australia and New Zealand, franchisees and partners).

