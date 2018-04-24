Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Primary Health Properties (PHP) Primary Health Properties: Director Dealing 24-Apr-2018 / 16:59 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Primary Health Properties PLC Directors' dealings Primary Health Properties PLC (the "Company" or "PHP"), the UK's leading investor in modern primary healthcare facilities announces the following share dealings by Directors undertaken for tax planning purposes. Steven Owen, Non-executive chairman, has sold 10,185 ordinary shares of 12.5 pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 110.27 pence and his ISA purchased 10,116 Ordinary Shares at a price of 110.33 pence. Following this transaction, Mr Owen's has an interest in 47,779 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.01% of the enlarged share capital. The Company has been advised that the following information relating to the transactions has been filed today with the FCA in accordance with Article 19(1) of the Market Abuse Regulation. 1 Details of Person Discharging Managerial Responsibility/person closely associated with them ("PCA") (a) Name Steven Owen 2 Reason for the notification (a) Position/status Non-executive chairman (b) Initial Initial notification notification/ amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor (a) Name of Entity Primary Health Properties PLC (b) Legal Entity 213800Y5CJHXOATK7X11 Identifier 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date: and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted (a) Description of Ordinary shares of 12.5p the financial instrument ISIN: GB00BYRJ5J14 (b) Nature of the Sale to ISA transaction (c) Aggregated Price(s) Volume(s) price(s) and volume(s) GBP1.103 10,185 Aggregated GBP11,231.00 volume price (e) Date of 24 April 2018 transaction (f) Place of London Stock Exchange (xlon) transaction Nature of the Purchase by ISA transaction Aggregated Price(s) Volume(s) price(s) and volume(s) GBP1.103 10,116 (d) Aggregated GBP11,160.98 volume price (e) Date of 24 April 2018 transaction (f) Place of London Stock Exchange (xlon) transaction More information on Primary Health Properties PLC can be found on www.phpgroup.co.uk Further details: Primary Health Properties PLC Paul Wright, Nexus Management Services Limited, Company Secretary +44(0) 20 7451 7050 Category Code: DSH TIDM: PHP LEI Code: 213800Y5CJHXOATK7X11 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 5454 End of Announcement EQS News Service 678587 24-Apr-2018

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 24, 2018 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)