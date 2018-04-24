

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market began Tuesday's session in negative territory, but quickly recovered and spent much of the trading day in the green. However, the market finished the day in the red after a late sell-off.



The late pullback was triggered by the weak opening on Wall Street. The Swiss market managed to avoid a larger loss due to the solid performance of defensive heavyweights Nestle and Roche.



The Swiss Market Index decreased by 0.11 percent Tuesday and finished at 8,796.91. The Swiss Leader Index dropped 0.26 percent and the Swiss Performance Index lost 0.01 percent.



Swiss Re was the weakest performing stock of the session, sinking 3.8 percent. Adecco weakened by 1.9 percent, Lafargeholcim surrendered 0.8 percent and Geberit fell 0.7 percent.



Credit Suisse declined 0.5 percent and UBS lost 0.3 percent.



Among the index heavyweights, Nestle climbed 0.6 percent and Roche gained 0.7 percent. Meanwhile Novartis decreased 0.4 percent.



Julius Baer advanced 0.9 percent and Givaudan added 0.6 percent.



In the broad market, Apple supplier AMS plunged 9 percent. The company warned of a slowdown in the second quarter, citing lower orders from one of its main customers.



