

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has warned his American counterpart Donald Trump of 'severe consequences' if Washington withdraws from a nuclear deal that US-led major powers signed with Iran in 2015.



'I am telling those in the White House that if they do not live up to their commitments, the Iranian government will react firmly,' Rouhani said while addressing the nation Tuesday.



'If anyone betrays the deal, they should know that they would face severe consequences,' the Iranian leader added in the speech broadcast live on state television.



The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) granted several exemptions to Iran in return for agreeing to limitations on its nuclear program.



But Trump has been critical of the Obama-era deal, and said recently that the deal may be scrapped unless it is significantly strengthened and expanded to include issues not covered in the original agreement.



The Iranian President's warning came just ahead of a meeting between the Presidents of the United States and France to discuss the Iran deal.



Other signatories of the nuclear deal - Germany, Britain, China, and Russia - are scrambling to convince President Trump not to pull out of it.



