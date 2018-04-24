NetSuite Enables Businesses to Launch an Online Store Within 30 Days

New ecommerce solution gives customers the freedom to grow and evolve their online business

LAS VEGAS, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SUITEWORLD18 -- Empowering businesses to quickly and efficiently deliver engaging online experiences, Oracle NetSuite today announced an innovative new ecommerce product. The latest release of SuiteCommerce enables businesses to launch a sophisticated online store within 30 days and provides the freedom to grow and evolve to meet the changing needs of shoppers. The first 1,000 customers to sign up for SuiteCommerce get implementation included for pre-defined themes*. To learn more about the offer, sign up here.

"With SuiteCommerce, businesses can quickly and easily launch, manage and enhance their ecommerce site. From day one, they get a single, unified solution that supports their entire business and will be the first and last system they will ever need," said Jim McGeever, executive vice president, Oracle NetSuite. "Most importantly, our unique approach puts an end to long, costly implementations and allows customers to get the most they can from their commerce investment."

To keep up with ever-evolving customer expectations, merchants need an ecommerce solution they can easily manage, extend and enhance without development resources. The new NetSuite commerce solution meets this need by providing themes, accelerated deployment, drag-and-drop site management tools and plugins to extend site capabilities. In addition, ecommerce is integrated with the NetSuite platform so businesses gain the advantage of having a single source of real-time order, customer and inventory information to create seamless omnichannel brand experiences and streamline business processes.

"SuiteCommerce is the perfect solution for us," said Bob Sullivan, CEO and owner of DASH Medical Gloves, a leading supplier of high quality protective gloves for a variety of industries. "It's amazing how much you can do without a lot of technical knowledge. The fact that we can go in and make changes to the site, add new products or run promotions with simple drag-and-drop tools is extremely valuable. The beauty of this approach is that we can continually evolve our website to meet changing customer needs."

SuiteCommerce delivers:

Full-Featured SaaS Ecommerce: By supporting B2C and B2B ecommerce on the same platform, SuiteCommerce provides uniquely branded, relevant shopping experiences that drive online engagement and conversion. To help businesses further increase engagement, a selection of themes optimized for performance, engagement and conversion are available. All themes are fully responsive to provide a consistent experience no matter how shoppers browse the store.

By supporting B2C and B2B ecommerce on the same platform, SuiteCommerce provides uniquely branded, relevant shopping experiences that drive online engagement and conversion. To help businesses further increase engagement, a selection of themes optimized for performance, engagement and conversion are available. All themes are fully responsive to provide a consistent experience no matter how shoppers browse the store. Easy to Implement: Rapid site implementation enables faster time to value, increased business efficiency and greater customer satisfaction. By leveraging the knowledge, experience and best practices from thousands of ecommerce deployments, SuiteSuccess for SuiteCommerce enables customers to get a best-in-class B2C or B2B online store with commerce reports, dashboards and KPIs within 30 days.

Rapid site implementation enables faster time to value, increased business efficiency and greater customer satisfaction. By leveraging the knowledge, experience and best practices from thousands of ecommerce deployments, SuiteSuccess for SuiteCommerce enables customers to get a best-in-class B2C or B2B online store with commerce reports, dashboards and KPIs within 30 days. Easy to Manage: Drag-and-drop site management tools allow non-technical users to edit pages and manage content. This gives business users the ability to update the look and feel of their site without the help of a developer. In addition, users can easily complete multiple changes to the site and then schedule them for future deployment based on business needs.

Drag-and-drop site management tools allow non-technical users to edit pages and manage content. This gives business users the ability to update the look and feel of their site without the help of a developer. In addition, users can easily complete multiple changes to the site and then schedule them for future deployment based on business needs. Easy to Extend: Business users can quickly and easily expand the capabilities of their stores with extensions. Extensions are designed to upgrade seamlessly with each release, allowing customers to enhance their site in a way that's maintainable. To support developers, the NetSuite Commerce Extension Framework provides an API that makes it easy for developers to create their own extensions.

About Oracle NetSuite

Oracle NetSuite Global Business Unit pioneered the Cloud Computing revolution in 1998, establishing the world's first company dedicated to delivering business applications over the internet. Today, it provides a suite of cloud financials / Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), HR and omnichannel commerce software that runs the business of companies in more than 100 countries.

For more information, please visit http://www.netsuite.com.

Follow Oracle NetSuite's Cloud blog, Facebook page and @NetSuite Twitter handle for real-time updates.

About Oracle

The Oracle Cloud offers complete SaaS application suites for ERP, HCM and CX, plus best-in-class database Platform as a Service (PaaS) and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) from data centers throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information about Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com.

Trademarks

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Safe Harbor

The preceding is intended to outline our general product direction. It is intended for information purposes only, and may not be incorporated into any contract. It is not a commitment to deliver any material, code, or functionality, and should not be relied upon in making purchasing decisions. The development, release and timing of any features or functionality described for Oracle's products remains at the sole discretion of Oracle.

* SuiteSuccess for SuiteCommerce implementation service included with the purchase of SuiteCommerce

Offer applies only to webstores built with the purchase of NetSuite's SuiteCommerce Module Offer is available for the implementation of a single webstore hosted under a single domain Offer is only available for implementation services that leverage NetSuite's pre-defined theme templates for design and functionality of the webstore Offer is valid for webstores that transact in USD only; are subject to a tax jurisdiction(s) within the United States ; and display only US English on the webstore Additional descriptions which define webstore functionality, the implementation services, & the provision of training services will be defined in a Statement of Work provided by NetSuite Professional Services Promotional pricing is available for new and current customers who contract for subscription and services on or before 5/31/2018 Customers are required to complete the self-paced training class; Getting Ready for Commerce, which is provided at no additional cost, prior to the scheduled start date of any implementation services

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/640624/Oracle_NetSuite_Logo.jpg