8 Figure Dream Lifestyle to Host Its 5th Event on Building an Online Business

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2018 / 8 Figure Dream Lifestyle (8FDL), based in Cheyenne, Wyoming, is proud to announce that they will be hosting their new $10K+ A Month Every Month online event. It will take place from June 22 to June 25, 2018 in Denver, CO. This will be the 5th event that the company has held. People are encouraged to contact the 8 Figure Dream Lifestyle team through their website to save their seat.

Alex Dee from 8FDL says: "We had our first event in June 2016. At the time, we had just started and it was just us as founders, teaching a group of 21 attendees. The very next month, a half a dozen of our members experienced great results to the tune of $30K to $70K for July. So we knew we were on to something. By the time of our next event, we were only training on 50% of our content and our members who had been at the last event were doing the other 50%. That's when you know the system is working when you have your members teaching the process. On this 5th event, we'll be having our members teaching about 80% of the content after transitioning from their full-time jobs or businesses to making money online full time as well as the product owners."

Participants are encouraged to view their Facebook page for current and future updates. During the event, participants will learn about simple strategies and tactics on how to use automation and outsourcing to build an online business. The company will also be sharing their latest product launches from YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Amazon, and investments. These will be taught by their premier experts for each industry. The course is expected to be very intense and ends with a simple step by step plan of action so members can implement as soon as they have finished the course. Alex Dee continues: "It is a lot of fun as well as a lot of learning! We love the events and our members look forward to each one as they get a chance to learn while enjoying the exotic resorts and venues where we host."

People are encouraged to view information and photos from their past events as well.

